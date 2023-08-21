Brazil vs. Serbia 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 21: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

With just four days remaining until the start of the FIBA World Cup, participating teams are finalizing their preparations. On August 21, Brazil and Serbia will face off in their final tune-up game before the tournament gets underway.

Brazil's tune-up schedule has gone to plan, with the team recording victories over South Sudan, Australia, and Venezuela before suffering a loss at the hands of the Italian national team. Serbia will provide a stern test for Brazil, as they rank among the better teams in the tournament.

During their own preparations, Serbia defeated Greece, Puerto Rico, and China. However, Serbia also fell to defeat against Italy. It will be interesting to see which team comes out of Monday's contest with another win to their name, and which will be heading into their opening game of the World Cup on the back of a defeat.

Brazil vs. Serbia: Game details

Date: August 21, 2023 (Monday)

August 21, 2023 (Monday) Time: 8 a.m. ET (Monday)

Neither Brazil nor Serbia are expected to make serious noise in the upcoming World Cup, however, both are seen as outside contenders to make a deep run. The upcoming game between the two teams will be a valuable learning tool to see which nation has a better chance of success in the coming weeks.

Brazil's FIBA World Cup roster

Marcelo Huertas

Yago Mateus

Caio Pacheco

Elio Corazza Neto

Alexey Borges

Raul Neto

George De Paula

Vitor Benite

Guilherme Deodata

Didi Louzada

Reynan Camilo

Guilherme Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Rafael Munford

Samis Calderon

Gabriel Jau

Renan Lenz

Lucas Dias

Bruno Caboclo

Marcio Santos

Lucas Mariano

Felipe Dos Anjos

Rafael Hettsheimier

Tim Soares

Cristiano Felicio

Serbia's FIBA World Cup roster

Aleksej Pokusevski

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Alen Smailagic

Nikola Kalinic

Marko Guduric

Aleksa Avramovic

Filip Petrusev

Luka Mitrovic

Ognjen Dobric

Nemanja Nedovic

Ognjen Jaramaz

Where to watch Brazil vs. Serbia

You can stream the game between Team Brazil and Serbia live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Brazil's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

By defeating Australia during their tune-up schedule, Brazil has proven they're capable of making an impact against high-level international opposition. While teams such as America and Canada may prove too much for Brazil, secondary competitors could find themselves struggling against a team that boasts three NBA talents within its roster.

Serbia's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Serbia will come into their game against Brazil as slight favorites, and given their performances thus far, should be confident of recording another win. Serbia has a deeper team and can rely on the impressive Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic to make a big impression. One loss to Italy won't be enough to rock the Serbian national team's confidence.

