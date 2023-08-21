Brazil vs. Serbia 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 21: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

With just four days remaining until the start of the FIBA World Cup, participating teams are finalizing their preparations. On August 21, Brazil and Serbia will face off in their final tune-up game before the tournament gets underway.
Brazil's tune-up schedule has gone to plan, with the team recording victories over South Sudan, Australia, and Venezuela before suffering a loss at the hands of the Italian national team. Serbia will provide a stern test for Brazil, as they rank among the better teams in the tournament.
During their own preparations, Serbia defeated Greece, Puerto Rico, and China. However, Serbia also fell to defeat against Italy. It will be interesting to see which team comes out of Monday's contest with another win to their name, and which will be heading into their opening game of the World Cup on the back of a defeat.
Brazil vs. Serbia: Game details
- Date: August 21, 2023 (Monday)
- Time: 8 a.m. ET (Monday)
Neither Brazil nor Serbia are expected to make serious noise in the upcoming World Cup, however, both are seen as outside contenders to make a deep run. The upcoming game between the two teams will be a valuable learning tool to see which nation has a better chance of success in the coming weeks.
Brazil's FIBA World Cup roster
- Marcelo Huertas
- Yago Mateus
- Caio Pacheco
- Elio Corazza Neto
- Alexey Borges
- Raul Neto
- George De Paula
- Vitor Benite
- Guilherme Deodata
- Didi Louzada
- Reynan Camilo
- Guilherme Santos
- Leonardo Meindl
- Rafael Munford
- Samis Calderon
- Gabriel Jau
- Renan Lenz
- Lucas Dias
- Bruno Caboclo
- Marcio Santos
- Lucas Mariano
- Felipe Dos Anjos
- Rafael Hettsheimier
- Tim Soares
- Cristiano Felicio
Serbia's FIBA World Cup roster
- Aleksej Pokusevski
- Nikola Jovic
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Vasilije Micic
- Nikola Milutinov
- Alen Smailagic
- Nikola Kalinic
- Marko Guduric
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Filip Petrusev
- Luka Mitrovic
- Ognjen Dobric
- Nemanja Nedovic
- Ognjen Jaramaz
Where to watch Brazil vs. Serbia
You can stream the game between Team Brazil and Serbia live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.
Brazil's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup
By defeating Australia during their tune-up schedule, Brazil has proven they're capable of making an impact against high-level international opposition. While teams such as America and Canada may prove too much for Brazil, secondary competitors could find themselves struggling against a team that boasts three NBA talents within its roster.
Serbia's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup
Serbia will come into their game against Brazil as slight favorites, and given their performances thus far, should be confident of recording another win. Serbia has a deeper team and can rely on the impressive Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic to make a big impression. One loss to Italy won't be enough to rock the Serbian national team's confidence.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)