Brazil vs Serbia Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On Monday, August 21, Serbia and Brazil will face off in their final tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Both teams have been in good form throughout their international friendlies, losing one game each.

However, only one team will record another victory on Monday, while the losing team will head into August 25 on the back of a loss, which would hamper their pre-tournament preparations.

Neither Brazil nor Serbia are seen as legitimate contenders for the FIBA World Cup trophy. However, both teams will believe they can make some noise in the competition's latter stages and are the favorites to win their individual groups.

Brazil's FIBA World Cup roster

Marcelo Huertas

Yago Mateus

Caio Pacheco

Elio Corazza Neto

Alexey Borges

Raul Neto

George De Paula

Vitor Benite

Guilherme Deodata

Didi Louzada

Reynan Camilo

Guilherme Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Rafael Munford

Samis Calderon

Gabriel Jau

Renan Lenz

Lucas Dias

Bruno Caboclo

Marcio Santos

Lucas Mariano

Felipe Dos Anjos

Rafael Hettsheimier

Tim Soares

Cristiano Felicio

Serbia's FIBA World Cup roster

Aleksej Pokusevski

Nikola Jovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Milutinov

Alen Smailagic

Nikola Kalinic

Marko Guduric

Aleksa Avramovic

Filip Petrusev

Luka Mitrovic

Ognjen Dobric

Nemanja Nedovic

Ognjen Jaramaz

Brazil vs Serbia: Prediction

Serbia enters the contest with the two best players as part of their roster. Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic are both impactful NBA talents that will thrive in a more featured role within Serbia's offense. Serbia is also a deeper team and will be confident of dispatching the Brazilian national team, allowing them to head toward the FIBA World Cup with four wins from five games.

Nevertheless, Brazil has enjoyed a solid August. Their wins over South Sudan, Australia, and Venezuela have proven that the Brazilian national team is a capable unit. Defeating Australia is no easy task and will be a game that made other rosters sit up and take notice.

Brazil vs. Serbia: Players to watch

Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic will be the two-man game that Brazil will need to watch out for. Both players have proven themselves to be valuable young talents at the NBA level and come with some European experience. As such, the FIBA ruleset should be no issue for either of Serbia's top-two players and could allow them to dominate the contest.

For Brazil, Bruno Caboclo and Cristiano Felicio will be relied upon to make a big impact. However, Brazil's lack of elite-level talent could be their downfall in a game against the highly-competitive Serbian national team.

