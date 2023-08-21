Brazil vs Serbia Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On Monday, August 21, Serbia and Brazil will face off in their final tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Both teams have been in good form throughout their international friendlies, losing one game each.
However, only one team will record another victory on Monday, while the losing team will head into August 25 on the back of a loss, which would hamper their pre-tournament preparations.
Neither Brazil nor Serbia are seen as legitimate contenders for the FIBA World Cup trophy. However, both teams will believe they can make some noise in the competition's latter stages and are the favorites to win their individual groups.
Brazil's FIBA World Cup roster
- Marcelo Huertas
- Yago Mateus
- Caio Pacheco
- Elio Corazza Neto
- Alexey Borges
- Raul Neto
- George De Paula
- Vitor Benite
- Guilherme Deodata
- Didi Louzada
- Reynan Camilo
- Guilherme Santos
- Leonardo Meindl
- Rafael Munford
- Samis Calderon
- Gabriel Jau
- Renan Lenz
- Lucas Dias
- Bruno Caboclo
- Marcio Santos
- Lucas Mariano
- Felipe Dos Anjos
- Rafael Hettsheimier
- Tim Soares
- Cristiano Felicio
Serbia's FIBA World Cup roster
- Aleksej Pokusevski
- Nikola Jovic
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Vasilije Micic
- Nikola Milutinov
- Alen Smailagic
- Nikola Kalinic
- Marko Guduric
- Aleksa Avramovic
- Filip Petrusev
- Luka Mitrovic
- Ognjen Dobric
- Nemanja Nedovic
- Ognjen Jaramaz
Brazil vs Serbia: Prediction
Serbia enters the contest with the two best players as part of their roster. Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic are both impactful NBA talents that will thrive in a more featured role within Serbia's offense. Serbia is also a deeper team and will be confident of dispatching the Brazilian national team, allowing them to head toward the FIBA World Cup with four wins from five games.
Nevertheless, Brazil has enjoyed a solid August. Their wins over South Sudan, Australia, and Venezuela have proven that the Brazilian national team is a capable unit. Defeating Australia is no easy task and will be a game that made other rosters sit up and take notice.
Brazil vs. Serbia: Players to watch
Aleksej Pokusevski and Nikola Jovic will be the two-man game that Brazil will need to watch out for. Both players have proven themselves to be valuable young talents at the NBA level and come with some European experience. As such, the FIBA ruleset should be no issue for either of Serbia's top-two players and could allow them to dominate the contest.
For Brazil, Bruno Caboclo and Cristiano Felicio will be relied upon to make a big impact. However, Brazil's lack of elite-level talent could be their downfall in a game against the highly-competitive Serbian national team.
