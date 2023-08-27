Brazil vs Spain Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Spain, the defending FIBA champions, will take on Brazil in their second game of the group stage. Both Group G teams are confident as they are coming off huge victories against their opponents.

Spain won against Cote d'Ivoire by 30 points while Brazil defeated Iran by 41 points.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the second round of the competition. Spain and Brazil are strong teams and this will be a competitive game, with whoever wins almost certainly winning the group.

Brazil vs Spain: Team rosters

Spain roster:

Rudy Fernandez

Alberto Diaz

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Santiago Aldama

Willy Hernangomez

Usman Garuba

Alex Abrines

Sergio Llull

Juan Nunez

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Brazil roster:

Yago Santos

Tim Soares

Cristiano Felicio

Gui Santos

Vitor Benite

Leonardo Meindl

Raul Neto Togni

Marcelinho Huertas

Felipe Dos Anjos

Georginho De Paula

Bruno Caboclo

Lucas Dias

Brazil vs. Spain: Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Brazil: +284 Spain: -385

Totals (O/U): 161.5

Spread: 10.5

The odds favor Spain, which makes sense as they are the better team. However, the odds are even more skewed due to the absence of Raul Neto, who suffered a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee at the beginning of the third quarter of Brazil's game against Iran.

Neto is a dynamic guard and the only NBA player on Team Brazil. His absence will be a big blow for Brazil in their next game, and ever more so as they advance in the subsequent rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Given Team Spain's strong roster and experience, it will be tough for Brazil to come out on top. That said, Brazil will still compete at a high level and will fancy their chances of springing an upset.

Brazil vs. Spain: Head-to-Head

Brazil and Spain have played nine matches against each other in their team history. During these nine occasions, Spain has won seven times while the Brazilian national team has won twice.

Brazil vs. Spain: Injury List

The upcoming game sees a few players on the injury list.

Brazil:

Raul Neto

Spain:

Sergio Llull

Alberto Diaz

Alex Abrines

Brazil vs. Spain: Game details

Teams: Brazil vs. Spain

Date & Time: Monday, August 28, 2023, 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

