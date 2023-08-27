Brazil vs Spain Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Spain, the defending FIBA champions, will take on Brazil in their second game of the group stage. Both Group G teams are confident as they are coming off huge victories against their opponents.
Spain won against Cote d'Ivoire by 30 points while Brazil defeated Iran by 41 points.
The top two teams in the group will advance to the second round of the competition. Spain and Brazil are strong teams and this will be a competitive game, with whoever wins almost certainly winning the group.
Brazil vs Spain: Team rosters
Spain roster:
- Rudy Fernandez
- Alberto Diaz
- Dario Brizuela
- Victor Claver
- Santiago Aldama
- Willy Hernangomez
- Usman Garuba
- Alex Abrines
- Sergio Llull
- Juan Nunez
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Joel Parra
Brazil roster:
- Yago Santos
- Tim Soares
- Cristiano Felicio
- Gui Santos
- Vitor Benite
- Leonardo Meindl
- Raul Neto Togni
- Marcelinho Huertas
- Felipe Dos Anjos
- Georginho De Paula
- Bruno Caboclo
- Lucas Dias
Brazil vs. Spain: Odds and Prediction
Moneyline: Brazil: +284 Spain: -385
Totals (O/U): 161.5
Spread: 10.5
The odds favor Spain, which makes sense as they are the better team. However, the odds are even more skewed due to the absence of Raul Neto, who suffered a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee at the beginning of the third quarter of Brazil's game against Iran.
Neto is a dynamic guard and the only NBA player on Team Brazil. His absence will be a big blow for Brazil in their next game, and ever more so as they advance in the subsequent rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Given Team Spain's strong roster and experience, it will be tough for Brazil to come out on top. That said, Brazil will still compete at a high level and will fancy their chances of springing an upset.
Brazil vs. Spain: Head-to-Head
Brazil and Spain have played nine matches against each other in their team history. During these nine occasions, Spain has won seven times while the Brazilian national team has won twice.
Brazil vs. Spain: Injury List
The upcoming game sees a few players on the injury list.
Brazil:
Raul Neto
Spain:
Sergio Llull
- Alberto Diaz
- Alex Abrines
Brazil vs. Spain: Game details
Teams: Brazil vs. Spain
Date & Time: Monday, August 28, 2023, 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia
