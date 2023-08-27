Basketball

Brazil vs Spain Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

By Aseem Aggarwal
Modified Aug 27, 2023 11:30 GMT
Spain, the defending FIBA champions, will take on Brazil in their second game of the group stage. Both Group G teams are confident as they are coming off huge victories against their opponents.

Spain won against Cote d'Ivoire by 30 points while Brazil defeated Iran by 41 points.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the second round of the competition. Spain and Brazil are strong teams and this will be a competitive game, with whoever wins almost certainly winning the group.

Brazil vs Spain: Team rosters

Spain roster:

  • Rudy Fernandez
  • Alberto Diaz
  • Dario Brizuela
  • Victor Claver
  • Santiago Aldama
  • Willy Hernangomez
  • Usman Garuba
  • Alex Abrines
  • Sergio Llull
  • Juan Nunez
  • Juancho Hernangomez
  • Joel Parra

Brazil roster:

  • Yago Santos
  • Tim Soares
  • Cristiano Felicio
  • Gui Santos
  • Vitor Benite
  • Leonardo Meindl
  • Raul Neto Togni
  • Marcelinho Huertas
  • Felipe Dos Anjos
  • Georginho De Paula
  • Bruno Caboclo
  • Lucas Dias

Brazil vs. Spain: Odds and Prediction

Moneyline: Brazil: +284 Spain: -385

Totals (O/U): 161.5

Spread: 10.5

The odds favor Spain, which makes sense as they are the better team. However, the odds are even more skewed due to the absence of Raul Neto, who suffered a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee at the beginning of the third quarter of Brazil's game against Iran.

Neto is a dynamic guard and the only NBA player on Team Brazil. His absence will be a big blow for Brazil in their next game, and ever more so as they advance in the subsequent rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Given Team Spain's strong roster and experience, it will be tough for Brazil to come out on top. That said, Brazil will still compete at a high level and will fancy their chances of springing an upset.

Brazil vs. Spain: Head-to-Head

Brazil and Spain have played nine matches against each other in their team history. During these nine occasions, Spain has won seven times while the Brazilian national team has won twice.

Brazil vs. Spain: Injury List

The upcoming game sees a few players on the injury list.

Brazil:

  • Raul Neto

Spain:

  • Sergio Llull

  • Alberto Diaz
  • Alex Abrines

Brazil vs. Spain: Game details

Teams: Brazil vs. Spain

Date & Time: Monday, August 28, 2023, 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Edited by John Maxwell
