Brazil vs.Venezuela Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On August 17th, the Brazilian national basketball team is set to face Venezuela in a tune-up game as both countries prepare for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. This matchup will mark Brazil's third tune-up game out of four, with victories in their first two encounters against South Sudan and Australia.

In contrast, Venezuela has participated in six friendly games in August, facing off against Argentina, Spain, France, Australia, and South Sudan, unfortunately losing all of these matches.

The Brazilian national team has two NBA players within its roster, Bruno Caboclo and Raul Neto, both have experience in the world's best league, while the Venezuela roster doesn't have any players that would be known to an American - or worldwide audience.

Brazil's FIBA World Cup Roster

Marcelo Huertas

Yago Mateus

Caio Pacheco

Elio Corazza Neto

Alexey Borges

Raul Neto

George De Paula

Vitor Benite

Guilherme Deodata

Didi Louzada

Reynan Camilo

Guilherme Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Rafael Munford

Samis Calderon

Gabriel Jau

Renan Lenz

Lucas Dias

Bruno Caboclo

Marcio Santos

Lucas Mariano

Felipe Dos Anjos

Rafael Hettsheimier

Tim Soares

Cristiano Felicio

Venezuela's FIBA World Cup Roster

Michael Carrera

Nestor Colmenares

Garly Sojo

Windi Graterol

David Cubillan

Jhornan Zamora

Gregory Vargas

Edgar Martinez

Harol Cazorla

Heissler Guillent

Jose Ascanio

Pedro Chourio

Fabrizio Pugliatti

Enrique Medina

Brazil vs. Venezuela Prediction

Venezuela are still looking to register their first win of their tune-up game schedule and will likely be devoid of confidence entering their contest against Brazil. After losing five straight games, Venezuela doesn't project as a team that's poised to make a deep run during the FIBA World Cup.

Brazil enters the contest, having won their first two friendly games. Boasting two NBA players, the Brazilian national team will look to outwork their opponents while heavily featuring Neto and Caoboclo on both sides of the court.

Brazil vs. Venezuela Players to Watch

Outside of Neto and Caboclo, it's still too early to know which other members of the Brazilian National Team are ready to make a big impact on the international stage - the same can also be said for Venezuela.

As with most international tournaments, new stars are often born out of necessity - so it will be interesting to see who else steps into the limelight for their team. Tim Soares is a player to watch for Brazil, having spent last season in the Australian basketball league playing for Sydney.

