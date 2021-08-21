Breaking down the 2021-22 NBA Championship winning odds

It's been a long time since the NBA has been as competitive as it is right now. Super teams are being formed everywhere, old friends are linking up to compete for championships and veterans are chasing rings during the twilight years of their careers. Small-market teams have also made big moves during 2021 NBA free agency.

Looking into the 2021-22 NBA Championship odds

All this could culminate into what might be one of the best NBA seasons we've ever witnessed yet. What does Vegas have to say about this?

Consensus odds as of August 2021 via Action Network:

Team Odds Brooklyn Nets +230 LA Lakers +400 Milwaukee Bucks

+850 Golden State Warriors +1000 Utah Jazz +1400

The odds may seem obvious, but there are a lot of things that will factor in for any of these teams to win the NBA 2021-22 championship. Let's break it down!

#1 Brooklyn Nets [+230]

Kyrie Irving is congratulated by teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden

Viewed as heavy favorites by both fans and pundits alike, the Brooklyn Nets are an offensive juggernaut, led by their big three in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. They were viewed as favorites last year, however, tragedy struck the Nets camp when Irving and Harden got injured during the conference semis.

They ended up losing against the Milwaukee Bucks in an intense seven-game thriller. The Nets made a couple of offseason moves, notably picking up veteran point guard Patty Mills during free agency. They also added some defensive-minded players in the form of DeAndre' Bembry and James Johnson. Both Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant signed extensions that'll see them stay with the Nets for the foreseeable future.

The problem with the Nets is their lackluster defense. They lack rim protection, and the duo of Griffin and DeAndre Jordan can't provide them with that. Teams such as the Lakers and the Bucks with great size at all positions and dominant forwards will wreak havoc on the Nets' defense.

The Nets since the Harden trade:



122.6 offensive rating

- Best in league

- Would be the best of all time



119.9 defensive rating

- Worst in league

- Would be the worst of all time pic.twitter.com/B5EbhfuEzH — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 1, 2021

Bookmakers are betting on an all-time great offense to offset a lackluster defense, and this sees the Brooklyn Nets as Vegas' favorites to win a chip this upcoming season.

#2 LA Lakers [+400]

The LA Lakers roster has undergone a complete overhaul over the offseason. So much so that LeBron James is now the longest-tenured player on the team.

Lakers roster so far as of this morning 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Hi68xvcDRb — #Lakers Podcast 💜💛 (@HashtagLakerPod) August 11, 2021

The addition of Russell Westbrook alongside two All-NBA players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis puts the Lakers right on cue to contend for another championship. They also picked up above-average shooters such as Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Carmelo Anthony. Dwight Howard's return will help see an improvement in the already-elite Laker defense.

However, an aging roster consisting majorly of ring-chasing veterans, coupled with Westbrook's questionable fit, is some cause for concern. If the Lakers manage to stay healthy, they are undeniably the favorites to win the championship this season.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks [+850]

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Finals MVP last season

The Milwaukee Bucks would love to run it back again this season. Their core is young and locked in for a couple of years and they've managed to surround them with some great pieces. They lost PJ Tucker in the offseason but managed to add some shooting wings in the form of Grayson Allen, Semi Ojeleye, and Rodney Hood.

It's been around four years since Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived on the big stage, and the league still hasn't figured out how to stop him. With the pressure of winning a ring off his shoulders, he can continue dominating the league for years to come.

Khris Middleton, who has looked awfully inconsistent in the past, has finally managed to turn it around and was the go-to guy in the clutch. His increased confidence will do a world of good for the Bucks' offense.

Despite not having too many big names, the Bucks have always been among the most hardworking teams in the league. Head Coach Mike Budenholzer will have to use the grit and passion of his players to ensure they are in a prime position to win it all again.

#4 Golden State Warriors [+1000]

Members of the original death lineup will be back together for the first time since 2019

It might come as a surprise to many that the Warriors are considered among the favorites to win the ring, considering how abysmal their past two seasons were.

Klay Thompson's return will prove to be a significant factor in the Warriors' success. After suffering two catastrophic injuries in back-to-back seasons, Klay will be roaring to play like his former All-NBA self again. Adding a career 40% three-point shooter, alongside the greatest shooter who's ever played the game, seems like a pretty good recipe for success.

The Warriors have had an extremely successful offseason, adding a mix of young talents and veterans alike. Andre Iguodala, who signed a veteran minimum deal, can provide mentorship to young, talented wings such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. will help in extending the floor spacing even further.

The only thing stopping the Warriors from topping this list is health concerns. Stephen Curry will turn 34 heading into next season. Klay Thompson is coming off two injuries, has not played organized basketball in over 25 months, and will be on a heavy minutes restriction.

With the Warriors' championship pedigree, don't be surprised if they end up winning this year's title. They certainly have the talent to do it. Will their legs hold up? Only time will tell.

#5 Utah Jazz [+1400]

Rudy Gobert has anchored the Utah Jazz defense, winning himself back to back DPOYs

The Utah Jazz were consistently one of the better teams in the West for a couple of years before exploding and finding themselves right on top this past season. Their playoff campaign ended at the hands of an extremely inspired Clippers team. The fact that their leading scorer, Donovon Mitchell, was injured during the series did them no favors.

The Jazz had a quiet offseason but managed to retain Mike Conley, who signed a three-year extension. They are an extremely well-coached team, with a mix of veterans and young superstars in Mitchell and Gobert. They surprised everyone with their incredible three-point shooting efficiency last season and will have to replicate it again if they hope to make a deeper run into the playoffs.

The Jazz are dark horses for the title and definitely have the talent to end up winning it. They just need to find their confidence, and if Mitchell can leap to super-stardom, they will find themselves cruising to a title.

