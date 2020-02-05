BREAKING: Houston Rockets land Robert Covington in a 4-way trade deal

Robert Covington is all set to lineup besides the likes of James Harden and Russell Westbrook

The most in-demand 3-and-D wing in the NBA this season prior to the trade deadline is finally on the move. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Covington will be joining the Houston Rockets after GM Daryl Morey managed to land him in a trade deal which also involves Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, and Denver Nuggets.

Here's a rundown of which team landed which player:

Houston Rockets: Robert Covington. Jordan Bell

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela, Nene

Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Atlanta's 2020 first-round pick (via Brooklyn Nets)

Denver Nuggets: Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Houston's first-round pick

Trade window merry-go-round

The move sees Houston starting center Clint Capela move to Atlanta, a much-needed addition for the franchise, given their dearth of quality at the 5.

The biggest name in the deal, Covington fits right into Houston's system while also adding much-needed defense and size that the franchise has been yearning for. Jordan Bell comes in as a big man to provide cover following Capela's move to the Hawks.

Minnesota's front office would be satisfied with the fact that they have managed to move Covington despite not having to deal Andrew Wiggins. The franchise was looking for two first-round picks in return earlier, but a bunch of role players and one first-round pick isn't a bad barter at all.

Advertisement

The Nuggets have also been able to fortify their bench after giving up the likes Juancho Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley for whom they have received Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, and Keita Bates-Diop. Additionally, they were also able to land a first-round pick and an expiring contract in Gerald Green who's out with injury and is expected to be waived.