Kevin Durant signs lifetime contract with Nike

Kevin Durant has signed a lifetime contract with Nike ahead of the Phoenix Suns' second-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Boardroom broke the news on Friday morning, which didn't reveal the exact terms of the 13-time All-Star's lifetime deal.

Boardroom @boardroom

boardroom.tv/kevin-durant-n… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… BREAKING: Kevin Durant has signed a lifetime contract with Nike. BREAKING: Kevin Durant has signed a lifetime contract with Nike.boardroom.tv/kevin-durant-n… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Durant, of course, has been signed to Nike since his rookie year in 2007. Since then, he and Nike have continued to collaborate both on clothes and on his signature line of shoes. With the success of the KD brand, and a 'Nike KD 16' sneaker on the way, it's no wonder Nike wanted to lock the two-time champion down.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kevin Durant talks Nike partnership

As part of the lifetime deal, Kevin Durant released a statement reflecting on his long journey with Nike from a rookie to one of the greatest scorers of all time. With his KD 16 shoes set to release in August, and Kevin Durant going off in the playoffs so far, the announcement of the lifetime deal couldn’t come at a better time.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal”

As Nike Executive VP of Global Sports Marketing, John Slusher sang Durant’s praises, calling him an important part of Nike’s past, and future, plans.

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Durant’s immediate focus, will be on his second-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets, where he and the Suns will look to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals. Tip off will take place at 8:30 PM (Eastern Time) on TNT, with Game 2 on tap for Monday evening.

After that, the series will shift to Phoenix, where the Suns will take home court advantage for Games 3 & 4 beginning next Friday.

Poll : 0 votes