BREAKING: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California, daughter Gianna was also onboard

27 Jan 2020, 02:24 IST SHARE

Kobe Bryant was aged 41 at the time of the fateful incident

Multiple reports emerged earlier today of a helicopter crashing into the Calabasas hillside in California with no survivors. It was claimed that a total of five individuals were on the chopper that went down and it has now been confirmed that basketball legend and 5-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was one of them.

#BREAKING: Kobe Bryant, the NBA and MVP who spanned a 20-year career with the L.A. Lakers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. He was 41. — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 26, 2020

His second-eldest daughter Gianna Bryant was with him at the time of the tragic incident. The two were on their way to a basketball game. Additionally, the chopper was also carrying another player and parent as confirmed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

As per local authorities, the carrier was a Sikorsky S-76B and was said to be flying during foggy conditions when it crashed into the hills above Calabasas and burst into flames. The reported time of the crash is 9:47 AM with local bodies stating that the fire was put out around 10:30 AM.

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

It was soon confirmed that there were no survivors following the accident. We have now confirmation t It's a huge loss for Los Angeles, the NBA, the basketball world, and even the entire sporting fraternity as a whole.

A Hall of Fame career

The preacher of 'Mamba Mentality', Kobe Bryant not only revolutionized the game of basketball but was a global sporting icon. Many young players of the current generation have claimed that he inspired them to pick up the sport and dream of playing in the NBA.

A Hall of Famer in every sense, Kobe has two NBA Finals MVP honors to go alongside his five rings. Bryant was selected to the NBA All-Star game a whopping 18 times, 17 of which were in succession from 2000 to 2016.

Kobe will forever be remembered for his aggression in the face of adversity and his clutch shots that seemed impossible to drain but he made them anyway. Prayers up for Kobe, Gianna, the entire Bryant family and the other passengers who lost their lives today.

Every Kobe Bryant game-winner in 2 min.

RIP to a legend. Prayers to his family💜💛#RIPMamba #824 pic.twitter.com/tN8wR6Hy6G — Jack Duffy (@JackDuffyTPL) January 26, 2020