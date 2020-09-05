Breaking: LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell wins the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

The NBA has been announcing the end of season awards recently. In the latest announcement LA Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell has been adjudged as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. The NBA had announced Ja Morant as the Rookie of the Year yesterday.

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has won the NBA 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Harrell had a breakout season, averaging 18.6 points and seven rebounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 4, 2020

Montrezl Harrell had a breakout season with the LA Clippers this year. He averaged 18.6 points and 7 rebounds off the bench for Doc Rivers' LA Clippers. Montrezl Harrell's teammate Lou Williams won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year last year.

📊 Standout stat lines from game one. pic.twitter.com/i49MMNhkub — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 4, 2020

The news of Montrezl Harrell winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award doesn't come as a surprise because he has been in the conversation for the award multiple times. LA Clippers fans have felt that the dominating power forward/centre was robbed of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in the past. Harrell plays as a cover for the starting centre Ivica Zubac and is a part of LA Clippers' closing lineup.

Montrezl Harrell enjoys great on-court chemistry with three time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams. Williams is regarded as one of the greatest Sixth Man of the Year of all time along with veteran shooting guard Jamal Crawford.

The news of Montrezl Harrell winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award was broken by The Athletic's Shams Charania through his social media account. The LA Clippers fans will be elated after hearing that Montrezl Harrell was adjudged as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The LA Clippers won their first game of the western conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets yesterday with a scoreline of 120-97. Mercurial small forward Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 29 points while Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points in only 19 minutes. Montrezl Harrell has been a key part of the LA Clippers squad this year.

The LA Clippers are strong favourites to win the NBA championship.However, they will face tough competition from city rivals LA Lakers for the NBA title.

