Brice Sensabaugh NBA Draft 2023: Scouting report, age, projected teams and more

The NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 in New York City. Brice Sensabaugh is a projected lottery pick.

Sensabaugh is coming into the NBA after one season at Ohio State University. The 19-year old was a four-star recruit out of Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Florida. Sensabaugh was one of the few bright spots in a down year for the Buckeyes. Let’s take a look at how the forward projects in the NBA.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop Skilled bully. Has that go to his game. If he can shoot it at the next level he will be too quick for bigs and too big for wings/guards.



@270Hoops Excited to see Brice Sensabaugh on the NBA stageSkilled bully. Has that go to his game. If he can shoot it at the next level he will be too quick for bigs and too big for wings/guards. Excited to see Brice Sensabaugh on the NBA stage 😤 Skilled bully. Has that go to his game. If he can shoot it at the next level he will be too quick for bigs and too big for wings/guards. 🎥 @270Hoops https://t.co/DSgVumWzaU

Scouting Report

Brice Sensabaugh is a pure scorer. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward can shoot the lights out from anywhere on the floor. He has a bit of an old-school game with his ability to score from the midrange. Scouts have compared him to Chicago Bulls star DeMar MeRozan.

Sensabaugh can also knock down shots from 3-point range and is tough to guard at any spot on the floor. He can shoot off the dribble or as a spot-up or catch-and-shoot sniper. His shooting mechanics are solid.

The Orlando, Florida native can also be a ball handler and initiate the offense. His tight handles help him drive to the hoop through traffic. However, he is a bit slower with the ball and needs to improve his passing skills. He also likes to operate in the post. He is not afraid to use his physicality and size to get a shot off.

College Basketball Report @CBKReport Brice Sensabaugh sent Matthew Mayer back to Baylor with this dunk Brice Sensabaugh sent Matthew Mayer back to Baylor with this dunk 😭 https://t.co/NVp4WN1n6p

Sensabaugh tore his meniscus twice in high school. His past injuries have contributed to his slower ball movement. He also struggles to stay in front of ball handlers on defense as well.

Brice Sensabaugh's College Stats

Brice Sensabaugh began his Ohio State career coming off the bench and worked his way into the starting lineup. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists last season. He also shot 48.2 percent from the field and a 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-6 small forward played in 33 games for Ohio State. He had a career high 27 points against Iowa in January. He shot 10-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from downtown that night.

Projected Teams

Brice Sensabaugh is projected to be picked midway through the first round. He could be a fit for the Miami Heat at No. 18. The Heat need more scorers and shooting, especially if their current guards and scorers leave in free agency.

Recent reports suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers hosted Sensabaugh for a workout. The Lakers could take him with their pick at No. 17.

