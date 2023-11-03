"Bro married a pornstar & got mad" - NBA fans troll Kisha Chavis & Joe Smith squabbling over Only Fans account

Adult film star Kisha Chavis recently went viral for sharing a video of her husband, former number one overall pick Joe Smith, learning about her OnlyFans account. The video quickly went viral as a frustrated Joe Smith was seen in disbelief at his wife's dishonesty. As Kisha Chavis seemed to indicate in the clip however there were problems in their relationship that Smith was not giving her solutions to.

This led many, including former NFL player Chad Johnson, to believe that the couple had been struggling with money. The way he sees things, Chavis went behind her partner's back to earn some extra money.

As she explained in the video that went viral, Smith should have known who she was when their relationship began. Although that may not have gotten her out of hot water with the former No. 1 pick, NBA fans were quick to react to the viral video posted by Keisha Chavis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since the video went viral, she stated that if Smith still has a problem with her OnlyFans account she would be happy to show him the statistics. From the sounds of things, the account has been quite a hit with her fans.

The ugly spat quickly made its way around social media garnering plenty of attention for the couple, with fans offering their thoughts on the situation. As many were quick to point out with the 2023–24 NBA season underway, they couldn't care less about the Kisha Chavis-Joe Smith squabble.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kisha Chavis' defense of her OnlyFans account after Joe Smith's viral reaction

Although it's his wife, Kisha Chavis', viral video that has been circulating on social media, many NBA fans remember Joe Smith for his 16-year career in the NBA. During that time he played for a number of teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Throughout his career, Smith was on a number of lucrative contracts including a six-year deal worth $34 million from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite that Chavis seems to believe that the success of her OnlyFans account justifies going behind her husband's back. As she explained on TMZ Live after the viral video surfaced, the couple fell on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hurt their income.

Despite the fact that Smith was livid to learn that Chavis had been posting to OnlyFans for over a year, she doesn't believe that the couple will get divorced. Although Smith is currently living elsewhere in the wake of the revelation, she's confident her husband will come around to the idea.

"I'm just sorry that he can't understand that ... it wasn't a selfish decision. It was a decision that I made. I made an executive decision when my man wasn't taking the lead. I really love Joe. ... I don't think we’ll have a divorce, I don't think so. I think he'll come around."

So far, Smith has yet to speak out about the situation publicly or give any interviews on the matter. As Kisha Chavis continues to make the rounds speaking about the situation in the media it sounds like the situation is far from being resolved.