"Bro tryna salvage that horrendous statue": Dwyane Wade sparks fan frenzy by showing off massive new chest tattoo

On Saturday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed a stunning new chest tattoo that showcased all his career accolades. The artwork highlighted significant moments from his decorated career, starting from his time at Marquette and extending to his Hall of Fame selection. This impressive new tattoo sparked excitement among fans, who quickly reacted to the masterpiece.
Sports media handle Complex Sports shared the clip of Wade showing off his ink on Instagram. Captioning the post with a three-word note, the handle wrote:
"This is hard 😮💨"
The tattoo garnered a lot of attention from fans as they went into a frenzy in the comments section:
"Good looking 🔥🙌🙌🙌," wrote one fan.
"This hard. Folks out here got their body covered in famous people and cartoon characters. If he wanna get his accolades, I’m here for it," expressed another.
"That’s my dawg!!!" commented a third.
"Chest gonna be itchy for the next 7 to 10 days but it's 🔥🔥," replied a fourth.
Although many people loved Wade's new tattoo, a few disliked it. One fan jokingly suggested that the tattoo was intended to salvage his statue in Miami, which had received criticism for not resembling him for not resembling him:
"Bro tryna salvage that horrendous statue of himself," joked a fan.
"All that money and that’s the quality he ended up with," wrote another.
"What’s worst the tattoos or the statue ?" questioned a third.
Wade's tattoo featured iconic moments from his career, including his famous "This is my house!" line, his walk to the Hall-of-fame podium and his jerseys hanging in the rafters.
Dwyane Wade discusses the importance of having "more than one way" as he transitions into a new role.
Since his retirement in 2019, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has taken up various off-court activities. From starting his own wine company to holding an executive role within the Utah Jazz franchise, the former Finals MVP has done it all.
However, his most recent role sees him take on the fashion world as he is set to become a guest editor for Players magazine. Giving his views on his new role, the NBA legend expressed:
"With the Dwyane Wade brand, I want to show there’s more than one way. The next Dwyane Wade doesn’t have to do it how I did it. They can find their path, and I want to help create space for that. That legacy isn’t just professional — it’s personal, too."
In its first edition, the new bi-annual magazine will feature Wade as an editor and will see 10 cover athletes, including WNBA star Cameron Brink.
