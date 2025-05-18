"Bro tryna salvage that horrendous statue": Dwyane Wade sparks fan frenzy by showing off massive new chest tattoo

On Saturday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade revealed a stunning new chest tattoo that showcased all his career accolades. The artwork highlighted significant moments from his decorated career, starting from his time at Marquette and extending to his Hall of Fame selection. This impressive new tattoo sparked excitement among fans, who quickly reacted to the masterpiece.

Ad

Sports media handle Complex Sports shared the clip of Wade showing off his ink on Instagram. Captioning the post with a three-word note, the handle wrote:

"This is hard 😮‍💨"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The tattoo garnered a lot of attention from fans as they went into a frenzy in the comments section:

"Good looking 🔥🙌🙌🙌," wrote one fan.

"This hard. Folks out here got their body covered in famous people and cartoon characters. If he wanna get his accolades, I’m here for it," expressed another.

"That’s my dawg!!!" commented a third.

Ad

"Chest gonna be itchy for the next 7 to 10 days but it's 🔥🔥," replied a fourth.

Fans comment on D Wade's new Chest Tattoo

Although many people loved Wade's new tattoo, a few disliked it. One fan jokingly suggested that the tattoo was intended to salvage his statue in Miami, which had received criticism for not resembling him for not resembling him:

Ad

"Bro tryna salvage that horrendous statue of himself," joked a fan.

"All that money and that’s the quality he ended up with," wrote another.

"What’s worst the tattoos or the statue ?" questioned a third.

Fans comment on D Wade's new Chest Tattoo

Wade's tattoo featured iconic moments from his career, including his famous "This is my house!" line, his walk to the Hall-of-fame podium and his jerseys hanging in the rafters.

Ad

Dwyane Wade discusses the importance of having "more than one way" as he transitions into a new role.

Since his retirement in 2019, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has taken up various off-court activities. From starting his own wine company to holding an executive role within the Utah Jazz franchise, the former Finals MVP has done it all.

Ad

However, his most recent role sees him take on the fashion world as he is set to become a guest editor for Players magazine. Giving his views on his new role, the NBA legend expressed:

"With the Dwyane Wade brand, I want to show there’s more than one way. The next Dwyane Wade doesn’t have to do it how I did it. They can find their path, and I want to help create space for that. That legacy isn’t just professional — it’s personal, too."

Ad

In its first edition, the new bi-annual magazine will feature Wade as an editor and will see 10 cover athletes, including WNBA star Cameron Brink.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.