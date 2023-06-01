Bronny James’ college basketball debut: Expected date, opponents and more

Bronny James is one of the most hyped basketball prospects at the moment. LeBron James' son committed to playing basketball for the University of Southern California, and many basketball fans are eagerly waiting to watch his debut.

According to Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider, Bronny James will make his college debut on Nov. 6 against the Kansas State Wildcats. The game will be played in Las Vegas.

Bronny is currently the 20th-best prospect in the country. However, he will be eligible for the NBA draft after playing one season of college basketball. He will likely be a lottery pick, although this may change in a year.

Bronny James will make his college debut against Kansas State

The USC Trojans finished the last season with a 22-11 record, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed in the East. However, their tournament run didn't last for long as they were eliminated in the first round.

The Trojans lost their tournament opener against No. 9 Michigan State. However, they are hoping that Bronny James will improve the roster and achieve significant results with the team next season.

James will be a big addition to the Trojans (Image via Getty Images)

While Bronny may not be the best player on the team, he'll certainly be the most popular. He's the son of LeBron James, the second-best basketball player of all time, which is why he'll be under a lot of pressure and scrutiny.

Bronny will reportedly make his college debut against the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 9. The Wildcats had a deep run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and advanced all the way to the Elite Eight. However, lost by three points, 79-76, against a No. 9 Florida Atlantic.

The Wildcats have a lot of talented players (Image via Getty Images)

Considering how popular Bronny James already is, he'll likely be a starter for the USC Trojans and will get significant playing time. Even if he doesn't have a fantastic performance, all eyes will be on him.

The 6-foot-3 guard is a four-star prospect who will look to increase his draft stock this coming year. However, considering LeBron's impact, there is a good chance that he will end up as a lottery pick, regardless if he has star potential or not.

Bronny and LeBron will likely team up for one season, which is why picking the young star early in the draft is a smart move.

