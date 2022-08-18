Who is Mikey Williams? Looking at how the young hooper is linked to Bronny James

Bronny James getting a lot of recognition before making it to the big leagues is quite understandable, given his father is LeBron James. However, it is not very often that a high school player like Mikey Williams is hyped at his level.

Williams comes from a sports background. His father played basketball for Sweetwater High School and his mother played softball for Kearny High School and Hampton University. But Mikey Williams has been paving the way for himself, becoming a popular name at the same time.

Mikey Williams plays high school basketball for San Ysidro High School in San Diego and has turned into a five-star recruit. He is a combo guard at 6-foot-3 inches who has been playing basketball since a very young age and recorded his first in-game dunk at 12.

Williams has snuck in some high caliber games for an athlete of his age, dropping 41 points in his high school debut. In the following game, he outdid himself by dropping 50 points over Mission Bay High School in 2019. Williams has shown ability in multiple aspects of the game, including ball distribution and an efficient deep shot.

At the end of his freshman year, Williams’ averages were astounding – at 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists – and he turned a lot of heads.

The youngster had 1 million followers on his Instagram page before he started going to high school, and that number doubled by the end of freshman year. His list of followers includes NBA stars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, along with musician Drake.

Almost a year ago, Mikey Williams became the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with Puma while he was just 17. Williams took it a step further, by becoming the first high school player to sign a deal with a major sports agency – Excel Sports.

How is Mikey Williams linked to Bronny James?

Mikey Williams and Bronny James are being touted as top prospects to come out of high school in the coming years, and some people believe they could compliment each other. However, their relationship is not limited to the basketball court. The duo seemed to be friends, given how a video of them giving a tour of LeBron James’ house went viral.

LeBron James has always kept an eye on basketball talent in the country and has shown his appreciation for Mikey Williams a few times. James was hyped on the sidelines during the AAU national championships a few years ago, when Bronny James and Mikey Williams teamed up. The duo seem to have teamed up multiple times in pick-up games as well.

LeBron James recently reacted to a tough crossover play orchestrated by Mikey Williams and said:

“Tough nephew!!! Real tough.”

The relationship between Mikey Williams and Bronny James, as well as the involvement of LeBron in Williams’ growth – spells great prospects for the duo in the NBA. For starters, it will be interesting to see if Bronny James and Mikey Williams are able to team up at the college level.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar