“Bronny’s watching, bro, family’s watching… How could you say something so flagrantly untrue?” - Stephen A. Smith reacts to LeBron James saying Lakers' season was not a failure

LeBron James has come under immense criticism this season for the Los Angeles Lakers' performances and roster construction.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Stephen A. Smith lambasted James for declaring that the 33-49 season was not a failure. Smith said:

"Come on, LeBron. LeBron, Bronny’s watching, bro. Family’s watching. The basketball world is watching. How could you say something so flagrantly untrue? How could you do that? You're better than that."

The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations. But King James was plagued by knee, abdomen and ankle issues, playing only 56 games. Even so, he was in a battle with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid for the scoring title going into the final few weeks of the season.

The Lakers never really got going. Their big three of James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook barely played together, and the team was constantly hampered by injuries. Davis, with knee and ankle injuries, played 40 games.

"How could you say something so FLAGRANTLY UNTRUE?" @stephenasmith reacts to LeBron James' comments on the Lakers' disappointing season.

Is LeBron James at fault for the Lakers' failures?

The LA Lakers had a tumultuous campaign, failing to even make the play-in tournament and finishing 33-49. This has led many to place the blame on LeBron James for the team's shortcomings.

King James vied for the scoring title while putting up MVP-caliber numbers (although he ultimately didn't play enough games to qualify). He averaged 30.3 points per game (trailing Joel Embiid's 30.6 ppg) while shooting 52.4%, including 35.9% from beyond the arc. James, who has six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles, also averaged 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

While his performances have been borderline flawless, at least on offense, roster construction is where James gets attributed the most blame.

The Lakers' decision to pass on DeMar DeRozan and Buddy Hield to get Westbrook backfired tremendously. The duo failed to establish chemistry. Meanwhile, the former OKC Thunder superstar's performances in general have been disappointing. James needed him to play at an All-Star level with Davis missing so many games.

Another major problem for the Lakers has been their defense. The league's oldest roster couldn't stay with other team's youthfulness and energy. They finished 22nd in defensive ratings.

All these factors have contributed to the downfall of the Lakers. But proportioning most of the blame on just LeBron James is incorrect. His on-court performances have been faultless, even if his off-court decision with regards to the roster has not been.

