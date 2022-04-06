"Brooklyn is set up, but I feel the Lakers are like a sundae" - Keyshawn Williams proposes LA Lakers a solution to get out of their roster mess

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have not lived up to expectations this season, despite having proven superstars in their ranks. Many felt that the two teams could possibly face off in the 2022 NBA Finals before the season got underway, but things haven’t quite gone that way. As a result, the future of the two franchises is now a more interesting topic.

While the Nets will get a chance to make the playoffs through the Play-In tournament, the Lakers' chances are hanging by a thread. Amidst the uncertainty, ESPN’s KJM crew – Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Max Kellerman – discussed which franchise is best set up for the coming seasons.

The issue for the Purple & Gold lies in Anthony Davis’ health and LeBron James' age. On the other hand, for the Nets – Ben Simmons might still need quite some time before suiting up. Keyshawn Johnson was seen giggling before answering which team is better set up:

“Brooklyn is set up, but I feel the Lakers are like a sundae.”

“If we can't get rid of Westbrook's contract, and we got AD and we got LeBron. We got the three scoops that's right there in the boat, okay. Now we got to just find some bananas and toppings to go around and get rid of the stale toppings that we got.”

Among the trio of James, Westbrook and Davis – only Davis seems to be someone who will garner interest from other teams. But with Anthony Davis being in and out so frequently, even that seems like a dead-end for the LA Lakers’ front office.

Max Kellerman then suggested that the LA Lakers would need something special in exchange for Anthony Davis, to which Keyshawn responded by saying:

“But he’s not playing enough to qualify as special.”

He went on to suggest that the front office needs to work on what they have, along with some minor changes:

“You got the boat. There’s the three guys that’s thone cream. Now get the bananas and all the toppings. Go find those dudes, go find the nuts, go find the fudge. Go find it.”

The LA Lakers have to depend on other teams’ results to decide entry into Play-In tournament

The LA Lakers (31-47) are eleventh in the West, just outside the Play-In tournament bracket. The two teams ahead of them include the San Antonio Spurs (33-45) in tenth and New Orleans Pelicans (34-44) in ninth.

The Pelicans are just one win away from clinching a spot in the Play-In with four games in hand and the Spurs have four tough games. Even if the two teams come up short, winning hasn’t been easy for Frank Vogel's unit, who will face the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets in three of their last four games.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis doubtful, a lot depends on Russell Westbrook being able to dictate pace early in these clutch games. And on the defensive end, the team will have to find something they haven’t been able to the entire season so far.

