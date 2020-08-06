Brooklyn Nets 111-149 Boston Celtics: Player Ratings as Jaylen Brown leads a blowout win 

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set, but only one team showed signs of fatigue from the previous night. The Boston Celtics made light work of the Brooklyn Nets, beating them in every quarter by at least a 5-point margin.

The Brooklyn Nets fell behind late in the first quarter after keeping it close for most of the period. Once Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got out of foul trouble, it was curtains for the Brooklyn Nets who were just unable to guard the Boston Celtics' barrage from the perimeter.

Brooklyn Nets Player Ratings

Tyler Johnson - 5/10

Johnson, who shot terribly in the games preceding this one, had a marginally better outing this time around with 7 points. But the fomer Heat point guard got cooked on the defensive end by the Boston Celtics' guards.

Caris LeVert - 6/10

The focus of the Boston Celtics' defensive pressure, LeVert had an average outing with 13 points on 14 shots. The 6'6" guard got killed by screens on the defensive end by the Boston Celtics' bigs.

Joe Harris - 5/10

Harris did not particularly space the floor well, but he played okay in the pick-and-roll and played some okay defense in his minutes. For 14 points on 14 shots, this was an average outing coming off an injury for him.

Lance Thomas - 2/10

Even by his journeyman standards, this might have been the worst NBA game played by Thomas. The Brooklyn Nets needed some perimeter shooting other than Harris, and Thomas wasn't able to provide it.

Jarrett Allen - 6/10

The 3rd year big man was ruthlessly hunted onto switches by the Boston Celtics, but he did relatively well on those. Allen also provided a measure of offense, though the Brooklyn Nets will need a lot more from him in the games to play.

Rodions Kurucs - 5/10

Despite showing some promise during his few minutes on court, Kurucs was limited to only 12 minutes of game time. He converted all 3 of his field goal attempts.

Chris Chiozza - 5/10

For a heavily undermanned team, Chiozza has been a refreshing surprise at the PG slot. He displayed his speed and handling on offense, but he got slaughtered on the defensive end due to size mismatches.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot - 3/10

After a great performance against the Bucks, Luwawu-Cabarrot regressed to the mean against the Celtics. He was unable to act as a disruptor on defense as required, nor able to space the floor well.

Dzanan Musa - 5/10

The backup big man made the most of the garbage time minutes he got, putting on a 13-point display and rolling hard as the screener on offense.

Justin Anderson - 4/10

Anderson, like Luwawu-Cabarrot, was below par this game. He was unable to impact the game on either end.

Jeremiah Martin - 7/10

The two-way player had a career-best game. He got to the rim at will in the 4th quarter and in addition to 20 points, had 4 assists as the point man.

Jeremiah Martin is BALLING against the Celtics starters. WHY didn't he play sooner? pic.twitter.com/vJbzFzS70Q — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) August 6, 2020

Unrated - Garrett Temple

Boston Celtics Player Ratings

Houston Rockets v Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart - 6/10

The First Team All-Defense member came out of his shooting funk in previous games with a 2-of-3 outing, in addition to playing some stifling defense. Smart added 6 assists for good measure.

Jaylen Brown - 7/10

In the absence of Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown had even more scoring responsibilities, and he responded with a great outing against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown finished with 21 points on 13 shots, including 5-of-9 on 3-pointers.

Jayson Tatum - 7/10

Tatum got into foul trouble early in the game, picking up 2 fouls in the first 5 minutes and 3 fouls by the end of the first quarter. But when he came back to the game, he put it beyond the Brooklyn Nets' reach with some tough pull-up 3-pointers.

Gordon Hayward - 6/10

Hayward received a lot of flak for his stinker against the Miami Heat, and he came back with a relatively good outing against the Brooklyn Nets. With 18 points and some good transition defense and offense, Hayward set the tone for the Celtics.

Daniel Theis - 6/10

The German big man fared better defensively against Jarrett Allen and the Brooklyn Nets offense than last night. He finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Romeo Langford - 5/10

Thrust into the game following Tatum getting benched with foul trouble, Langford helped to stabilize the Boston Celtics on the defensive end. He finished with 4 points in 25 minutes, but it was his value on defense that mattered more.

Brad Wanamaker - 7/10

The 31-year-old had one of the better games of his NBA career against the Brooklyn Nets. Wanamaker shot 4-of-7 from the field, got to the line a bunch of times and handed out 5 dimes in just over 20 minutes of action for the Boston Celtics.

Robert Williams III - 9/10

The vertical spacing provided by the 'Time Lord', as Boston Celtics fans call him, will be invaluable in latter games. Williams went perfect from the field (7-of-7) while adding 3 blocks and 5 rebounds in around 19 minutes of game time.

Semi Ojeleye - 7/10

Semi Ojeleye had one of the better shooting games of his career, capitalizing on being left open by the Brooklyn Nets defense by going 3-of-5 on 3-pointers.

Carsen Edwards - 6/10

The former Purdue player did a good job leading the garbage-time lineup of the Celtics to a 40+ point quarter. Edwards had 7 points in 11 minutes of game time.

Unrated - Enes Kanter, Grant Williams, Jevonte Green

