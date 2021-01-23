Brooklyn Nets 113-125 Cleveland Cavaliers: Twitter reacts as Kyrie Irving and crew suffer back-to-back losses to the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers played against the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse a second time tonight, and to the surprise of many, the Cavs came away victorious once again.

The game was incredibly close until the third quarter. This was when the Nets seemed to stagnate a bit, while the Cavaliers started scoring at will, starting to put the match out of reach for their opposition.

Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers did an excellent job of taking advantage of the Brooklyn Nets' flaws and were rewarded for it with victory in both games.

Twitter reacts as the Cleveland Cavaliers brush aside the Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers

This was an incredible watch, to say the least, and the NBA community reacted in kind on Twitter during and after the game.

Here are some of their tweets.

Harris shooting 9-10 and has 20 points — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 23, 2021

yall weren’t kidding about the Brooklyn Nets being NBA Jam in real life, they play defense just like it. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 23, 2021

Nets have ZERO ACCOUNTABILITY on the defensive end...it really don’t make no damn sense!!! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 23, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets had some good performances on the offensive end. Kyrie Irving, in particular, dazzled with 38 points and 5 assists, shooting 58.3% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

However, unfortunately for the franchise, it seemed like none of the players on the floor tonight could really play much defense, something that was fatal for the Nets against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the Brooklyn Nets continue to be unable to play defense, there could start to be some doubt surrounding the team's ability to win an NBA championship.

The Cavs out here just having fun with the Nets pic.twitter.com/2aoWY6UX4I — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) January 23, 2021

The Cavaliers when they have to play the Nets pic.twitter.com/m6r5lmemKn — hispanic wizard (@TheMaD_Cris) January 23, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers are apparently Brooklyn’s kryptonite? — Clayton Peebles, That absolute mad lad (@claytonapeebles) January 23, 2021

Yo nets fans what’s going on — Hart. (@Tfootball5) January 23, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers were simply incredible during this game. Their defense kept both James Harden and Kyrie Irving in check, while their offense seldomly stagnated.

Collin Sexton was incredible for the team once again, recording 25 points and 9 assists while shooting 42.1% from the floor. Isaac Okoro and Andre Drummond also deserve praise, with both players popping up at critical moments to get some key rebounds and buckets during this clash.

Overall, these performances by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Brooklyn Nets have simply been incredible and show everyone just how far the team has come since the end of last season.

Nets getting their ass whooped by the Cavs 2 times in a row isn’t a good look at all. — 8/24 (@t_ripley) January 23, 2021

We can’t beat the cavs !!! 😭 — J̴̲̓S̵̢͋Ạ̸͛V̸̱̅ (@itsjsav12) January 23, 2021

CLEEEEEVLEAND.....don’t sleep on the cavs — James Rocco (@Jamesrocco05) January 23, 2021

Are the Cavs about to beat the Nets..... AGAIN? — Zach Hawkins (@Zach_Hawkins_) January 23, 2021

Both teams will have some important takeaways from this game.

For the Brooklyn Nets, it will undoubtedly be the importance of defense. The franchise has overwhelming talent on the offensive end of the floor, but the team is bound to lose if they keep allowing easy buckets for their opposition.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, it will serve as motivation. The Brooklyn Nets are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference at the moment, and yet they were able to beat them twice in a row. This will give the team some serious confidence and make them believe that there indeed is a place for them in the upcoming postseason.

