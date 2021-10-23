Brooklyn Nets 114-109 Philadelphia 76ers: 5 Talking points as Kevin Durant and co. steal win with clutch 16-1 run | 2021-22 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets returned to winning ways against the Philadelphia 76ers, another playoff-bound contender, at the Wells Fargo Arena on Friday. The Nets had opened their campaign with a big opening-day loss against reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The home team started out quickly off the gate, with a rabid Philadelphia crowd egging on Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and crew. With the uncertainty surrounding Ben Simmons’ future at the team, the fan base finally had something to cheer about. The 76ers welcomed their throngs of fans with a volley of baskets the Brooklyn Nets had almost no answer early on.

For much of the game, though, the Brooklyn Nets kept the Philadelphia 76ers in sight before unleashing their big-game pedigree to escape with a pulsating win. Kevin Durant, La Marcus Aldridge and James Harden were key in a devastating 16-1 run with a little over four minutes left in the fourth quarter that broke the 76ers' spirit.

On that note, here are the five talking points from an exciting back-and-forth game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers:

#5 Tobias Harris on a mission for Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris' play this season could see him form a Big Two with Joel Embiid without Ben Simmons.

Tobias Harris played like he had something to prove right the game commenced. He was every bit the leader the Philadelphia 76ers would need along with Joel Embiid this season. On several occasions, Harris was heard giving out instructions, encouraging the young Tyrese Maxey and scoring buckets all over the floor. He had 19 first-half points on 3-4 shooting from three 8-12 overall.

The versatile forward has come close to getting an All-Star nod, but has never been selected for one. Without Ben Simmons, he is the undoubted Robin to Embiid’s Batman. Instead of a Big Three in Philly, the 76ers would have to live with, for now. The dynamic duo could potentially allow the 76ers to challenge the best teams in the East like the Brooklyn Nets.

Tobias Harris also helped in trying to slow down Kevin Durant. He did not have much success - not many players do - but he made the Brooklyn Nets' All-NBA forward work harder for his shots. This is the version of Harris that could finally land him an All-Star berth and make the Philadelphia 76ers tough to contend with.

#4 Tyrese Maxey is making a case to be the Philadelphia 76ers' franchise point guard

Tyrese Maxey is off to a strong start in his last two games as the starting point guard of the Philadelphia 76ers. [Photo: Sporting News]

In the game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener, Tyrese Maxey played the most minutes with 34. The 76ers outscored the Pelicans by 23 points when he was on the floor, which was the best on the 76ers' roster.

Maxey was solid in defense and, more importantly, provided a scoring threat that Simmons cannot or does not offer. The sophomore point guard shot 8-14 from the field and 2-3 from downtown. He was also stable and efficient with his plays, committing only one turnover in the minutes he played.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Maxey came out a little flat and seemed hesitant. Playing against James Harden as the starting point guard for the 76ers and with the added pressure was probably the reason why it took him time to get going.

However, Maxey grew in confidence as the game against the Brooklyn Nets wore on. Tyrese Maxey was key in helping keep Harden in check. The Beard did not put up his usual mind-boggling numbers, partly because of the new Philadelphia 76ers' starting point guard.

Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf Tyrese Maxey drills the step-back 3 Tyrese Maxey drills the step-back 3 https://t.co/1eadngk2eD

Harden did have the last say, though. He was a big part of the Brooklyn Nets' run that dashed the Philadelphia 76ers' hopes of winning in front of a boisterous home crowd.

