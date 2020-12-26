Brooklyn Nets 123-95 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes berserk as Kevin Durant steals Christmas from Tatum and co. 

The Boston Celtics could not hang for four quarters against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, losing 123-95. The Nets look to be contending to be the top team of the East as the NBA's third game on the Christmas Day slate wrapped up.

In just Kevin Durant's second game back after coming off of a season-long Achilles injury suffered in the 2018 NBA Finals, he is already one of the top three all-around players in the league.

Kyrie Irving led the scoring with a game-high 37 points, followed by Kevin Durant's 29 on 75% shooting from 3-point land.

The Boston Celtics put up a good fight in the first half but worn down in the second 24 minutes. Tatum finished with 20 points and Brown, the leading scorer for the Celtics, had 27 points on 11-for-25 shooting.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics looked strong in the first half

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics went into halftime with a 54-51 lead thanks to Jayson Tatum's 12 points and nine rebounds.

JAYSON TATUM. 🔥🔥



The Boston Celtics were without Kemba Walker in this game. Walker is out due to receiving a stem cell injection in his knee in October. The rehab process is scheduled to take 12 weeks.

Right now, the Boston Celtics have a ceiling. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will need to continue developing and reach a new level in their game for the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference.

#Celtics lead the Nets 54-51 at halftime 🎄



Brown: 13 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts

Tatum: 12 pts, 9 rebs

Ojeleye: 8 pts, 3 rebs

Smart: 6 pts, 2 asts

Pritchard: 5 pts

Grant: 4 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant reminds the world he is a two-time MVP

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving took control of the game in the second half. The Brooklyn Nets outscored the Boston Celtics 72-41 in the last two quarters.

Let's not forget Kevin Durant chose to play with Kyrie Irving instead of staying another year at Golden State with Stephen Curry. It will be an interesting storyline to compare the two duos throughout the season. It is just game No. 2, but Kyrie looks to be equally as dangerous with Kevin Durant so far in step to be MVP.

It is just the second game, so we need to make sure we do not overreact, but after seeing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play two games together, it is hard to say they are not the early favorites to win the NBA Championship.