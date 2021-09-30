Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection and training camp storylines to follow

Even without the injured Kyrie Irving and a limping James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets almost eliminated eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks in the East semi-final playoffs last year.

If that is the floor of a Nets team that will be led by their spectacular Big 3, the rest of the league could be having nightmares when the franchise's players are fully healthy.

Realizing the potential and seeing holes in the roster, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks revamped the supporting cast to improve backup playmaking and defense. The Nets' mix of star power, potential bench production and veteran savvy will be tough to match as the 2021-22 NBA season is about to begin.

The Brooklyn Nets' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant waves to the crowd prior to an NBA game.

The most important roster move the Brooklyn Nets made was signing Kevin Durant to the maximum $198 million four-year extension. The move guarantees the Nets at least a shot at the playoffs until the 2025-26 season.

KD's presence on the roster will surely continue to attract marquee names to come and play for the Nets. Brooklyn will always be a good place to be with Durant around.

GM Sean Marks also re-signed important contributors, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown. Griffin started at center during the Nets' most important games, while Brown was a surprise with his defense and rim running.

With the loss of DeAndre Jordan, the Brooklyn Nets brought back LaMarcus Aldridge, who also played the starting 5 position in all the games he was available. After being medically cleared to play, Aldridge figures to push Blake Griffin as the top middle man for the Nets. Free-agent acquisition Paul Millsap will be in the mix for minutes playing the post.

Steve Nash wanted to shore up the defense for the playoff battles and got Jevon Carter from the Phoenix Suns, James Johnson from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sekou Doumbouya from the Detroit Pistons and DeAndre' Bembry from the Atlanta Hawks. These players will provide grit and hard-nosed defense every time they are on the floor.

The Brooklyn Nets also acquired a significant roster addition in Patty Mills. He brings the same San Antonio Spurs culture that GM Sean Marks was molded in. Mills' playmaking, shooting and leadership will be invaluable for a run at the NBA championship.

The infusion of young blood starts with the electrifying Cam Thomas. He is another impressive scorer who can get hot fast. Other notable youngsters mixed in are Day'Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, Marcus Zegarowski and RaiQuon Gray. Taking lessons from the bench or the G-League will be their most likely option.

Important storylines for the Brooklyn Nets training camp

The Brooklyn Nets Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden

1. How well will Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving play with a full training camp and pre-season?

The Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 was spectacular in the 8 games that they played together in the regular season. They took it to another level in the playoffs against the visibly outmatched Boston Celtics. Per 100 possessions in the minutes together against the Celtics, the trio had a mind-blowing 136.9 offensive rating.

If that's what they can do with a total of 13 games, the regular season and playoffs combined, they could just wreck the title hopes of the rest of the teams this season. Training camp and pre-season will offer Nets fans a glimpse of this potential.

2. Who will play backup point guard?

Steve Nash had to space out Irving and Harden's minutes so the bench could have a legitimate threat at point guard when Spencer Dinwiddie went out with an injury. With Patty Mills around, Nash could put Harden and Irving together for more nightmare minutes against opponents. If Irving misses games because of health and safety protocols, this question will be even more important than expected.

The rookie, Cam Thomas, could also push for a shot at the role. He could run the offense, putting Mills in his trademark Energizer Bunny movement and shooting around the perimeter. How Nash sees his options play out will be worth watching in training camp and pre-season.

3. Who mans the middle for the Brooklyn Nets?

LaMarcus Aldridge had to briefly retire due to an irregular heartbeat. Blake Griffin has a proven history of missing time because of significant knee injuries. Paul Millsap isn't exactly the best kind of insurance policy the Brooklyn Nets would prefer at this stage of his career.

Who Steve Nash utilizes in training camp could be a sign of things to come. The Nets could very well go with a center-by-committee approach. The frontline's health is an underrated key in their title hopes.

Keeping KD fresh at all costs is a top priority. The Brooklyn Nets can't achieve that if they have to let him play the 5 because of a lack of options. It'll be interesting to see how the Nets figure out their frontline rotation with training camp underway.

Predicted starting lineup for the Brooklyn Nets heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are guaranteed to occupy three slots in the starting 5. Harden will continue to play the point, while Irving will stick to his shooting guard role. KD will slot in at the 4, with Joe Harris as the other forward and Blake Griffin at the center spot to round up the frontline.

Here's the predicted starting lineup for the Brooklyn Nets:

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Kyrie Irving | Small Forward – Joe Harris | Power Forward – Kevin Durant | Center – Blake Griffin

