Brooklyn Nets: 3 Bold Predictions for NBA trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets' front office has been in overdrive since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. GM Sean Marks was able to execute a trade for James Harden and fill some of the holes opened up in the roster as a result of the aforementioned move.

The Brooklyn Nets have been largely unstoppable as a result but their recent 98-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks highlighted that there's still room for improvement.

Steve Nash has enough guards to work with but the frontcourt options are rather limited. Recent reports have suggested that the Brooklyn Nets are willing to move Spencer Dinwiddie for roster updates. There's a good chance that they'll look for wing depth to round out their squad.

On that note, let us look at three bold predictions for the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

#1 Brooklyn Nets trade for Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza completes a dunk

It's been nearly a year since Trevor Ariza played an NBA game but he's still going to be a prized commodity ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Ariza was traded to OKC Thunder this offseason but has stayed away from the team due to personal reasons. He's been spotted playing pick-up games though and the veteran forward looks in good shape.

OKC Thunder’s Trevor Ariza is WORKING OUT!



Here he is out in Miami working out with Greg Monroe, Amare Stoudemire & others on Wednesday February 17.



📸 - @lanezphoto pic.twitter.com/A3tporNxgn — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 22, 2021

Known for his 3-and-D ability, Ariza had a great run with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019-20 where he averaged 11 points on 40% shooting from downtown through 21 games.

It's his size and wingspan that makes him a serious option for the Brooklyn Nets. Standing at 6'8, Trevor Ariza has been a solid defender throughout his career and can guard pretty much every position except the five. Ariza also brings leadership to the table.

He's owed $12.8 million this year and the Brooklyn Nets can acquire him from the Thunder by sending Dinwiddie (and his $11.4 million contract) the other way.

#2 Brooklyn Nets trade for JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee

Nicolas Claxton's return may have solved Brooklyn Nets' center problem but the front office has to cover all bases for a deep postseason run. Claxton has never faced the pressure of the playoffs while DeAndre Jordan has never been to a conference final in his career.

Meanwhile, JaVale McGee has won three championships in four years and is likely to be on the market with the Cleveland Cavaliers looking to offload the veteran. He's averaging 7.3 points and 5.1 rebounds this season while playing only 15 minutes per game.

The Brooklyn Nets should certainly be in the running for McGee who's owed $4.2 million this year. McGee can be impactful for the Nets on both ends of the court. He'll provide size underneath the basket and can mesh with James Harden for solid pick-and-roll plays.

#3 Brooklyn Nets trade for PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker is certainly on his way out of the Houston Rockets. Their front office weren't too willing to grant him an extension and with the Rockets now headed towards a rebuild, Tucker will attract interest in the trade market.

Owed $7.9 million this year, Tucker's availability is his biggest ability. The power forward has missed just two games in over three years for the Rockets. He averaged 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season but his hard work doesn't always reflect on the box scores.

Just your first daily reminder that PJ Tucker had a 1 on 3 one man fast break and finished at the rim. pic.twitter.com/A1MAPozMnd — Rockets Yoda (@Achiles_Ovrated) February 27, 2021

Standing at 6'5, Tucker guarded the biggest of centers with aplomb last season as Houston went all-in on small ball and is the most energetic player on the court on most days. The gritty 35-year-old has got everything that the Brooklyn Nets are looking for. His playing history with James Harden should bode for an easy transition if the Nets pursue him ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

