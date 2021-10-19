Brooklyn Nets prediction: Which players can be the dark horses on this team for the 2021-22 NBA season?

The Brooklyn Nets have been the early favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship, but their campaign might have a different outlook. Kyrie Irving, a member of their big three, might be unavailable for the season owing to his covid-19 vaccination status.

Given the Brooklyn Nets' predicament, they will need someone to step in and fill the void Irving's likely absence might create. Finding a player to produce as efficiently as Kyrie, who joined the 50-40-90 club last season, is near impossible, but the Nets have decent players that can be slotted in.

The issue of squad depth played a significant role in the Brooklyn Nets' 2021 playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. They were without Irving and James Harden due to injuries, leaving Kevin Durant solely responsible for the scoring.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Kevin Durant:

49 points

17 rebounds

10 assists

3 steals

2 blocksDidn’t come out of the game. One of the greatest playoff performances of all time. Kevin Durant:

49 points

17 rebounds

10 assists

3 steals

2 blocksDidn’t come out of the game. One of the greatest playoff performances of all time. https://t.co/XG213jv1Dy

In the 2021 offseason, the Brooklyn Nets brought in Patty Mills to provide scoring off the bench. Despite it being very early in the season, the Nets will appreciate how they've gone about setting up their roster as they have replacements for Kyrie.

While it's clear who the superstars are, there are a few players worth keeping an eye on throughout the 2021-22 season.

Which Brooklyn Nets players could be dark horses for the 2021-22 NBA season?

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Andre Drummond

Durant, Harden and Irving are expected to deliver big for the Brooklyn Nets and will of course deliver. However, they have talents that could be dark horses to the surprise of many.

Cam Thomas is one of those players on the Brooklyn Nets roster that could produce big for the Nets even as a rotation player. The rookie is yet to feature in his first official league fixture but has been a sensation for the team in the NBA's Summer League and preseason.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Cam Thomas looking off Kevin Durant and hitting the three was such a funny play last night. Confidence is everything. Cam Thomas looking off Kevin Durant and hitting the three was such a funny play last night. Confidence is everything. https://t.co/XrqyOnpixD

Thomas is on a mission to prove to everyone else why he should have been ranked higher up in the draft. He was selected by the Nets with the 27th overall pick and although this draft class is filled with exciting prospects, one can argue that he should have been selected earlier.

Another player who could have a relatively successful season is Bruce Brown. Although he's not an effective scorer, he does everything else for the Brooklyn Nets on the floor.

In the 2021 playoffs, Brown made things difficult for the Bucks' defense, setting strong screens and executing pick-and-rolls. He was also a tenacious rebounder and played nothing like a guard with his interior presence.

Every member of the Brooklyn Nets team will need to stay sharp whenever called upon if they hope to go all the way in the 2021-22 season. Nonetheless, the aforementioned players look more likely to impress given their previous performances and current form.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar