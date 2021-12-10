Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Brooklyn Nets at the State Farm Arena on Friday, December 10th.

The Nets will head into this game off a 104-114 loss against the Houston Rockets. The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, ended their two-game losing skid with a 121-110 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Joe Harris dribbles the ball.

The Brooklyn Nets will feature a few names in their injury report for their road game in Atlanta.

The only player currently missing from their main rotation is Joe Harris. He will continue to be sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury and subsequent surgery.

Big man Day'Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards will be away from the team for this game due to a G-League assignment. While Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge were listed out for the game against Houston to rest them, the duo should be available on Friday night.

However, the Brooklyn Nets will also see the continued absence of Kyrie Irving. Considering his stance not to take a COVID-19 vaccine, Irving has been at odds with the Nets organization.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Solomon Hill defends Jaden McDaniels as he drives to the rim.

The Atlanta Hawks will have many players from their main rotation in their injury report for their game against the Brooklyn Nets. The latest addition to the report sees Solomon Hill out with a right hamstring tear. The severity of the injury could see him listed out for the entirety of the season.

Long-term injury will see De'Andre Hunter also sidelined from the team. Hunter is expected to make a recovery from surgery and return later in the season.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic has also been listed out for this game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks forward has been dealing with injuries throughout the season. His latest - a right ankle sprain - will present a setback to the Atlanta Hawks' starting rotation.

Cam Reddish has been listed as probable for the game against Brooklyn. Although Reddish missed the last few games due to a wrist sprain, he is expected to play on Friday.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden looks to make a play in the Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets game.

The Brooklyn Nets have faced some issues with their overall rotation. While the team is carried by the duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, the rest of the support cast has seen a lot of changes.

Patty Mills has stepped into the starting shooting guard spot due to the absence of Joe Harris. So the Brooklyn Nets have seen DeAndre' Bembry move into the starting rotation.

While the earlier rotation saw Bruce Brown Jr. in the forward spot, he now comes off the bench. Blake Griffin has also been moved out of the rotation, which has seen LaMarcus Aldridge start at center.

However, that could change with the return of Nicolas Claxton. The Nets are letting Claxton find his footing before they give him starting minutes.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks have been dealing with many injuries this season. With the latest addition of Solomon Hill to their injury report, the Hawks have been forced to be stringent with their primary lineup.

The set pattern will continue to see Trae Young, John Collins and Clint Capela in their primary positions. Kevin Huerter has also moved up in the starting rotation as the starting shooting guard.

With the absence of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter, the Hawks were forced to start Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in the starting forward position. He performed well for the team against Minnesota.

The Atlanta Hawks bench should continue to see support from Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams. With Gorgui Dieng playing as backup center, the Hawks also have a decent big-man rotation going.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre' Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - LaMarcus Aldridge.

Atlanta Hawks

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

