Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Atlanta Hawks in a potential preview of a play-in tournament game at State Farm Arena on Saturday.

The Nets are currently eight in the East with a 40-37 record, the same as the ninth-placed Hornets and the Hawks, who are tenth. Brooklyn are coming off a 119-120 OT loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant (26 points), Kyrie Irving (25 points) and Bruce Brown (26 points) had efficient outings, but it wasn't enough as Brooklyn struggled on defense again.

Meanwhile, the Hawks extended their winning streak to four games following their 131-107 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous outing. Trae Young led the charge with 30 points and nine assists, while five other players scored in double-digits on the night to round off a brilliant team effort for Atlanta.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets have listed four players on their injury report for this game. Bruce Brown and Seth Curry are listed as questionable, along with long-term absentees Ben Simmons and Joe Harris, who have been sidelined again.

Player Name Status Reason Seth Curry Questionable Ankle soreness Bruce Brown Questionable Non-covid illness Joe Harris Out Ankle surgery Ben Simmons Out Back soreness

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks have listed four players on their injury report as well. Guards Trae Young and Lou Williams have been listed as probable, while John Collins and Jalen Johnson have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Trae Young Probable Groin soreness Lou Williams Probable Ankle/lower back discomfort John Collins Out Finger/foot sprain Jalen Johnson Out Non-covid illness

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 40-37 -145 Over 241 [-110] -3 [-110] Atlanta Hawks 40-37 +120 Under 241 [-110] +3 [-110]

The Nets are favored to win this tie, despite their inconsistent showings in their last few games. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's presence in the lineup has helped their odds immensely. The Hawks have been in excellent form, but Trae Young has been listed as probable, and if he doesn't play, they are likely to end up conceding this game against Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

The Nets' totals have gone UNDER in three of their last four games. Brooklyn is 19-17 against the spread on the road. Kevin Durant has averaged 32.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game across his last ten appearances.

Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

The Hawks' totals have gone OVER in their last four games in a row. Trae Young is listed as probable because of a groin injury. Atlanta is 23-13 against the spread at home.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are likely to deploy the same starting lineup from their previous game. Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry started in the backcourt in that match, while Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond were the three frontcourt players.

Goran Dragic, Nicolas Claxton and Patty Mills played key roles off the bench, which is likely to be the case again.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks could stick to their starting lineup from their last game as well. But that will be the case if Trae Young is available to play against the Nets. If he plays, Young will start as the point guard alongside Kevin Huerter in the backcourt, while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela will likely complete the rest of the lineup.

Onyeka Okungwu, Danillo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Brooklyn is 3-3 in their last six games. Hawks are on a four-game winning streak. Trae Young is listed as probable for Atlanta, while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are available to pay for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Andre Drummond.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Kevin Huerter | Small Forward - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot | Power Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Center -Clint Capela.

