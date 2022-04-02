Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with each other in an Eastern Conference matchup at the State Farm Arena on April 2. In both the regular season games played between the two sides this season, the Nets have emerged victorious.

The Nets are coming off a disappointing 119-129 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on the night. Kyrie Irving also added 25 points, but neither of their efforts would be enough as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and made some big plays in the clutch to lead the Bucks to a stunning win.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are coming off a stellar 131-107 blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trae Young scored 30 points on 52.9% shooting from the field. Kevin Huerter also chipped in with 23 points. The duo's terrific performance helped the Hawks get a stunning win and seal their spot in the play-in tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, April 2, 7:30 PM ET [Sunday, April 3, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have not had the best of seasons so far. They are only eighth in the East with a 40-37 record and are tied with the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks, who have a similar record. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant playing on the team, many would have expected them to be higher on the table, but the Nets' season has been full of uncertainties and slowly with things falling into place, the team will be hoping to start firing on all cylinders.

Irving and Durant have both been terrific in the last few games, but their defense is where the Nets would want to get better. They are twenty-first in the league in terms of defensive ratings, which is not a great sight for a team looking to come out of the East.

Going up against the Hawks, Kevin Durant and co. will look to get back to winning ways. They have not been in the best of form lately, but this being a crucial game, they will have to play good basketball and push to get to a win.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving, G - Patty Mills, F - Kevin Durant, F - LaMarcus Aldridge, C - Andre Drummond

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks have been in fiery form in recent games. Riding on Trae Young's brilliance, the team have gone on to clinch the play-in sport with a 40-37 record. They still have five games to play and would be looking to bag a few more wins and climb up the table.

The team was given an injury scare when Trae Young walked to the locker room after suffering a leg injury in the game against the Cavaliers. However, he returned to action and seemed to move fine in the second half. Young is listed as probable for this game but will most likely play if everything goes well ahead of the tip-off.

He is their leading force and their success depends on his performance. Going into this game, the Hawks need to bag a win if they want to move up the table. They will have to, however, be defensively resolute as the Nets have the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who can single-handedly take over games.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - Timothe Luwawu - Cabarrot, C - Clint Capela

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 2, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 40-37 -125 Over 241.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Atlanta Hawks 40-37 +105 Under 241.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Nets are being favored in this game because of the offensive prowess the team has. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been in fiery form and if they get going, it will be very difficult for the Hawks defense to stop them, which is why oddsmakers have gone with the Nets for this game.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have gone against the spread eight times in their last 11 games. The Nets have gone over the total in eight of the last twelve games coming into this matchup Kevin Durant has averaged 30.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 7.2 APG in his last five games.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets KD is dropping DIMES out there

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have gone over the total points in their last four games. The Hawks have a 4-0 against the spread record in their last four appearances. Trae Young has scored 30 points or more in five of the last ten games.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks Trae crossed two guys at the same time 🥶

Nets vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Nets and the Hawks is going to be an incredible game to watch. Both teams could meet again in the play-in tournament and this encounter could prove to be the perfect test for them if that happens. Considering the form Kevin Durant and Kyrie Iring are in, the Nets will certainly be favorites, but things won't be easy for them as the Hawks are in stellar form heading into the game and could make things interesting at State Farm Arena.

The Nets have won eight of the last ten meetings against the Hawks coming into this matchup

The Nets have a 17-21 record at home, while the Hawks are 15-23 on the road this season.

The Nets have a 28-20 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the Hawks are 24-24 against Eastern Conference teams.

Where to watch the Nets vs Hawks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Hawks will be telecast on NBA TV. Yes Network and Bally Sports Southeast.

