Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: 3 key player matchups to watch out for | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA first-round playoffs at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

The Celtics secured the 7th seed in the East after overcoming the Washington Wizards in the inaugural play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Nets will look to continue their regular-season dominance over the Celtics, who could not muster a win in either of their last three meetings in the 2020-21 season.

Three key matchups in the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game

This seven-game series is expected to be thrilling, as the Boston Celtics are known to pull off upsets in the postseason.

However, a number of key matchups will largely determine which team will coast through to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Here are the key matchups to watch out for in this game.

#1 Jayson Tatum vs Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

In the first individual battle, one of the NBA's most efficient scorers will square up against one of the hottest hands this season.

Jayson Tatum put the team on his back to snag the No. 7 seed 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZVwTW72XjP — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2021

Jayson Tatum has carried the Boston Celtics throughout the season. His career-high 60 points on the last day of April and other jaw-dropping performances helped the Celtics secure the 7th position at the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant played only 35 games for the Brooklyn Nets in the regular season due to injury. Despite not playing as many games as he would have liked, he is the leading scorer in the team, averaging 26.9 points per game. A healthy Durant is almost unguardable, as he can score in several different ways.

Kevin Durant knows that they’re in for a tough battle against the Celtics in the first round 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/umM8vzZQAe — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) May 19, 2021

Watching these two go at each other in a seven-game series will be a nail-biting experience.

#2 Kemba Walker vs Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving is as nifty as a ball-handler can get and shows it in every game. Despite Kemba Walker being one of the most highly-rated guards in the league, he is no match for the craftiness of the Brooklyn Nets guard.

Kyrie has had a larger workload as a result of the prolonged absence of Kevin Durant and James Harden but has handled himself well. He finished the regular season as a joint leader in points per game for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 26.9 points, 1.4 steals and six assists.

Kyrie Irving joins Larry Bird (1986-87, 1987-88), Stephen Curry (2015-16) and Kevin Durant (2012-13) as the only players to average 25 PPG in a 50-40-90 season pic.twitter.com/jw1EbYqG11 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2021

Kemba Walker has also missed a fair number of games due to injury but is starting to get back into top form. His 29 points against the Washington Wizards helped the Boston Celtics secure their playoff berth.

#3 Marcus Smart vs James Harden

Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics shoots against James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets

Marcus Smart is an incredible defensive player but has his work cut out for him as he will be charged with guarding James Harden.

If history is anything to go by, the Boston Celtics guard might not have to do too much because Harden might self-sabotage. Nonetheless, it is not a risk worth taking.

James Harden has unlocked new levels since joining the Brooklyn Nets but still has to prove himself in a postseason match. He might have a difficult time getting on the score sheet in Game 1 but is capable of creating open looks for his teammates.

Whoever dominates in these positions is guaranteed to win the series. While the Boston Celtics are known for their grit during the playoffs, a healthy Brooklyn Nets team is an insurmountable force.