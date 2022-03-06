Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, as two Eastern Conference teams with championship aspirations lock horns in this clash.

The Brooklyn-based side have fallen from the summit of the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and have won only three of their last 10 games in the NBA. But Kevin Durant's return is a much-needed boost for the side as there is an air of uncertainty surrounding the franchise. That is due to the unavailability of Kyrie Irving for home games and Ben Simmons is yet to play a single minute for the team.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are having a tough campaign thus far, with rumors of potential unrest between the players. Under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are fifth in the East with a 38-27 season record. However, they seem to have turned a corner, having won eight of their last ten games, and the onus will once again be on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to get the job done for Boston.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Since this game is being played in Boston, expect Kyrie Irving to feature.

Ben Simmons is the only player confirmed to not take part in this game against the Celtics as he is still nursing a back injury. Joe Harris is set to undergo a season-ending surgery on his ankle and Seth Curry is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to an ankle injury but is listed as probable.

Players Status Reason Seth Curry Probable Ankle Ben Simmons Out Back Joe Harris Out Ankle

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Boston's Marcus Smart in action

Aaron Nesmith was the only confirmed absentee for the game against the Nets as he suffered an ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jaylen Brown is also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury that he sustained against the Atlanta Hawks. Other than that, all the Celtics' players are available.

Players Status Reason Jaylen Brown Questionable Ankle Aaron Nesmith Out Ankle

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry will man the backcourt for the Nets in this game, while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown. The center for Brooklyn will be Andre Drummond.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will be the guards for the Celtics in this game while the forwards will be Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. The center of this lineup will be Robert Williams III.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving Harden; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Bruce Brown; Power Forward - Kevin Durant; Center - Andre Drummond.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard: Marcus Smart; Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown; Small Forward: Jayson Tatum; Power Forward: Al Horford; Center: Robert Williams III.

