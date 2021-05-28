Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 28th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Boston Celtics in the third game of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden on Friday.

The Nets have a golden opportunity to sweep the Cs on the road and advance to the next round. They were dominant in Games 1 and 2 and will be keen to continue that momentum as they eye a clean sweep.

In Game 2, the Brooklyn Nets claimed a 130-108 win over the Boston Celtics at the Barclays Center on Tuesday. Kevin Durant led the charge for his star-studded team, registering 26 points and eight rebounds, while Joe Harris played a solid cameo, tallying 25 points on the night. Steve Nash's men led 71-47 at half-time, which meant there were no hiccups en route a comfortable win.

📼 Highlights from Joe's 25-point, 7-three night 📼 pic.twitter.com/GTKfTwFvtG — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, none of the Boston Celtics players managed to have 20-point outings. Marcus Smart scored 19 points, while Kemba Walker tallied 17. The Celtics struggled in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who left the game early after being poked in the eye.

Jayson Tatum will miss the rest of Game 2 after being poked in the right eye, the Celtics announced. pic.twitter.com/T7BgmaIJTA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2021

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Jeff Green (#8) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have sidelined Jeff Green for this game because of a foot injury he suffered during the second quarter of Game 2. The Nets say he will be re-evaluated in the next ten days. Green joins Spencer Dinwiddie as the other Brooklyn Nets absentee; Dinwiddie has been ruled out for the season because of a knee injury.

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Kemba Walker

The Boston Celtics will be relieved to see Jayson Tatum fit for this must-win game. They didn't list him in their injury report, as he participated in the team practice as well.

Kemba Walker, though, is the latest starter and key Boston Celtics player to be included in his team's injury report. He is listed as questionable after suffering a bone bruise in the same injured knee that had kept him out for a long period of time earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown is the only player sidelined for this game as he continues to recover from his wrist surgery. He has been ruled out for the season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - Starting Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had success with the starting lineup they deployed in Games 1 and 2 and are likely to have an unchanged five for this game as well. Meanwhile, Bruce Brown could play more minutes off the bench, as Jeff Green is ruled out. Landry Shamet and Nicolas Claxton will be the other two players expected to play key roles from the reserves.

The Brooklyn Nets backcourt should be dominated by James Harden and Kyrie Irving, while forwards Joe Harris and Kevin Durant continue to partner center Blake Griffin to complete the rest of the lineup.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics could be forced to make changes to their starting lineup, depending on Kemba Walker's availability for the third game.

If he is fit to suit up, the Celtics backcourt will likely see both Walker and Payton Pritchard partnering with Marcus Smart. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum, Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson should continue to play in the frontcourt.

Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford and Grant Williams have been the most used rotation players off the Boston Celtics bench and are likely to be trusted with the most minutes in this game as well.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Evan Fournier | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Tristan Thompson.

