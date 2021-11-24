Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden is a battle of teams with three-game winning streaks. Brooklyn has been in solid form since that devastating loss against the Golden State Warriors. They are looking to continue with their winning run against the resurgent Cs.

The Brooklyn Nets squeaked past the woeful the Orlando Magic and had to dig deep to beat the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers twice. Steve Nash’s team will have to bring their A-game against the Boston Celtics, who have now won five straight home games.

The Boston Celtics have been steadily climbing the defensive rating metric over the last few weeks. From somewhere near the middle, they are now firmly within reach of the top five in the rating. It’s not through luck that they have turned their season around after a shaky start.

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics could be in for another tough fight if Jaylen Brown is rested yet again after returning against the Houston Rockets. The All-Star shooting guard experienced a little tightness in the same hamstring that previously sidelined him for several games.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets also have some significant names on the injury list. Starters Joe Harris (ankle) and Bruce Brown (hamstring) have been ruled out. Nic Claxton (illness) and David Duke Jr. (hip) will not suit up either. Kyrie Irving is still not with the team.

Player: Status: Reason: Bruce Brown Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Tightness Nic Claxton Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Illness (non-covid) David Duke Jr. Out Injury/Illness - Left Hip Flexor; Tendinopathy Joe Harris Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Kyrie Irving Out Not With Team

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics’ injury report is not as lengthy as the Brooklyn Nets', but it has Jaylen Brown listed as questionable. Josh Richardson is another name with a questionable tag due to a non-COVID related illness.

Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Jaylen Brown Questionable Return to Competition Reconditioning Sam Hauser Out G League - Two-Way Josh Richardson Questionable Injury/Illness - Illness; Non-COVID Brodric Thomas Out G League - Two-Way

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics:

Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will continue to miss Joe Harris' scoring against the Boston Celtics. [Photo: Nothin' But Nets]

Steve Nash has inserted veteran sharpshooter Patty Mills into the starting lineup to replace Joe Harris. He’ll join the backcourt with James Harden playing point guard.

DeAndre Bembry will take Bruce Brown’s place at small forward alongside Kevin Durant as power forward. Blake Griffin resumes his role plugging the middle for the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston Celtics

If the Celtics choose to be really cautious with Jaylen Brown, they could put back Dennis Schroder in the former’s place. Marcus Smart will retain his point guard duties.

The small forward role should automatically go to Jayson Tatum. Boston’s impressive two-big combo of Al Horford and Robert Williams is guaranteed to start as well.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics:

Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Patty Mills | Small Forward - DeAndre Bembry | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Dennis Schroder | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

Edited by Parimal