Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in arguably the most exciting first round NBA matchup this year.

The Nets started brightly but fell off the summit in the East due to a lot of issues. Kevin Durant has only recently returned from a knee injury, while Kyrie Irving has been cleared for home games. However, Ben Simmons is yet to make his debut for the Nets, who seem to have things falling in place just in time for the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are having an incredible season so far despite reports of unrest between players. Under rookie coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics finished second in the East, winning seven of their last 10 games. They will bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown once again to deliver the goods.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Nets are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. Only Ben Simmons and Joe Harris are unavailable for selection. The Australian is out due to a back issue, while Harris is recovering from ankle surgery.

Player Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Back Joe Harris Out Ankle

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Like the Nets, Boston also has a near clean bill of health. Their only absentee is Robert Williams III, who is set to miss a huge chunk of time with a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Robert Williams III Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds and Spreads - April 17th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread Boston Celtics 51-31 -170 U 224 -4 Brooklyn Nets 44-38 +150 O 224 +4

Boston will start as the favorites because of the incredible defense and superior consistency unlike Brooklyn, who is dependent of Durant and Irving.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.9 PPG. Seth Curry is averaging 15 PPG. Kyrie Irving is available for home games.

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 PPG this season. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 PPG this season. The Celtics have won seven of their last 10 games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry should handle the backcourt duties, while Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown takes care of the frontcourt. Andre Drummond should be the center.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown should be the starting guards, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford could be the forwards. In Robert Williams III's absence, Daniel Theis will likely start as the center.

Boston have won seven of their last 10 games. The Nets have won 24 games on the road. Boston have won 28 games at home.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart | G: Jaylen Brown | F: Jayson Tatum | F: Al Horford | C: Daniel Theis.

