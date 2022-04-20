Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Brooklyn Nets will visit TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. This will be Game 2 of the seven-game first-round series between the two teams, with the Celtics leading 1-0.

Kevin Durant will be looking forward to this game as he will get a chance to make amends on the road. Game 1 was a wake-up call for the Nets, as the team lost 115-114 despite Durant and Kyrie Irving combining for 62 points.

The Celtics, on the other hand, will be looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage. There will be plans in place to slow down Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Hence, sizeable contributions will be expected from Marcus Smart and Al Horford.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

All eyes are on Kevin Durant as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing Game One

The Nets’ injury list remains unchanged, with Ben Simmons and Joe Harris unavailable to play. All other players are available for Steve Nash’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Back soreness Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beating winner gave the Celtics a much-needed win to start the series

Robert Williams III is listed as out. He is recovering from a meniscal tear in his left knee. All other players are available.

Player Name Status Reason Robert Williams III Out Left knee meniscal tear

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Brooklyn Nets 7 +135 O 226.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Boston Celtics 2 -160 U 226.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The Celtics are favorites to win Game 2, with momentum on their side.

The Nets ranked 18th in terms of points allowed (112.1) throughout the season. The Celtics, on the other hand, are the top team in that category (104.5).

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

1. The Nets have a 1-5 record on the road in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Nets are 4-2 against the Celtics in the playoffs since 2020-21.

3. Kevin Durant averaged 34.3 points in 12 post-season games in the 2021 playoffs.

Boston Celtics

1. The Celtics have a 2-1 record at home in the playoffs since 2020-21.

2. The Celtics had four players contribute 20 or more points in their last game.

3. Jayson Tatum averaged 30.6 points in five post-season games in the 2021 playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry will assume backcourt duties for the Nets, with support from Kevin Durant at small forward. Bruce Brown will be the starting power forward, with Andre Drummond manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are expected to be the backcourt duo for the Celtics, with Smart being the team’s floor general. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will fill forward positions, with Daniel Theis starting at center.

Boston Celtics @celtics Our defensive anchor finally gets his due Our defensive anchor finally gets his due 😤 https://t.co/vkuBQ5RsZe

1. The Nets averaged 123.4 points in the first round of the playoffs last year – against the Cs.

2. The Celtics had a 3-1 record against the Nets in the 2021-22 regular season.

3. Kyrie Irving has averaged 27.8 points since his return to action – including Game 1.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics

Point Guard – Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard – Jaylen Brown | Small Forward – Jayson Tatum | Power Forward – Al Horford | Center – Daniel Theis

