Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 3rd March 2020

Kemba Walker is listed as questionable for the game against the Brooklyn Nets

Match details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last game result

Brooklyn Nets (26-33): 113-116 loss against Miami Heat (29th February, Saturday)

Boston Celtics (41-18): 110-111 loss against Houston Rockets (29th February, Saturday)

Brooklyn Nets preview

The Brooklyn Nets have had a shaky season so far. They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and are four games ahead of the Washington Wizards. In an injury-hit campaign, the Nets have been missing the services of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

After beating the Charlotte Hornets, the franchise has lost four games in a row. Their defense has been all over the place. However, they still hold the final playoff spot and if they do indeed make the postseason, then this season will be considered a success as their superstars have missed the majority of the term.

Key player – Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie signed with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2016

One of the standout players for the Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie has been carrying the mantle with Kyrie Irving missing huge chunks of the season. He is averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 31% from range.

The Nets will be banking on Dinwiddie to come up with the goods for the team in the playoffs as Kyrie and KD aren’t coming back for this campaign. However, his ability from beyond the arc continues to be a problem and come crunch time it could haunt the Nets.

Nets predicted lineup:

Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Boston Celtics preview

One of the strong favorites to come out the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics have performed like the contenders they are. Led by Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, the Boston-based side is currently third in the conference and is only half a game behind the second seed Toronto Raptors.

Brad Stevens and co. have been immense at home this season and seem to have the right combination of experience and youth. With Walker coming back soon, the Celtics have the arsenal to go all the way.

Key player – Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft

The third-year player out of Duke, Jayson Tatum has been performing like the All-Star he is. Averaging 23.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting nearly 40% from the perimeter, Tatum is leading the way for the Celtics this season.

With Kemba missing out on the last couple of games, the onus was on Tatum to deliver and he did. The forward scored 39 against the Los Angeles Clippers and 41 against the Los Angeles Lakers. This coupled with the solid defense he plays, the Celtics have an absolute gem on their hands.

Celtics predicted lineup:

Brad Wanamaker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Nets vs Celtics match prediction

The Brooklyn Nets have lost their last four games while the Boston Celtics have won three of their last five. The Celtics possess too much firepower and have a decent record on the road while things don’t seem to be going well for the Nets right now. Back Jayson Tatum and co. to emerge victorious from this fixture.

Where to watch Nets vs Celtics

The game will be broadcasted on TNT. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.