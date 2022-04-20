Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Brooklyn Nets will head to TD Garden for Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

In Game 1 of the series, Boston was able to edge out a narrow 115-114 win, courtesy of a stunning buzzer-beating layup from Jayson Tatum. The youngster scored 31 points and made eight assists in 44 minutes of action. Al Horford also contributed with 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Celtics.

The team was able to make timely buckets, while also putting a stop to Kevin Durant, who managed to score 23 points while only shooting 37.5% from the field.

Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, enjoyed a fantastic night against the Celtics, as he scored 39 points on 60% shooting from the field. He was in a constant tussle with the fans at the TD Garden and his actions earned him a $50,000 fine.

The environment is expected to be hostile for Game 2 as well, but Irving will be focused on the task at hand - to get the Nets back into the series.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics | NBA Playoffs 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 7:00 PM ET [Thursday, April 21, 4:30 AM IST].

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Brooklyn Nets did not show enough consistency throughout the regular season. Despite their at times tepid displays, many picked them as the favorites for their first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving was in stellar form in the first game, but Kevin Durant's below-par display seemed to be one of the leading reasons behind the Nets' defeat. Durant was defended well by the Celtics, but a strong response can be expected from him in Game 2.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets No slowing him down 🥶 No slowing him down 🥶 https://t.co/oePjz4yza8

The Nets have a strong supporting cast in Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Patty Mills and Goran Dragic. These are all experienced players and should Durant face some trouble again, they will have to take some burden off his and Irving's shoulders.

Another setback for the Nets would put them in a difficult position to get back into this series. However, they have an experienced team with players who are capable of bringing their best in moments of great importance such as this.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Seth Curry | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown | C - Andre Drummond.

Boston Celtics Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Boston Celtics were a defensively resolute team during the 2021-22 regular season. They have brought the same intensity into the playoffs and this was on full display during Game 1 against the Nets.

Marcus Smart, who was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, will look to bring his best once again and lock up the Nets' offense. The 28-year-old is also a threat on the offensive end, which is what makes him an incredible asset to the franchise.

Boston Celtics @celtics Our defensive anchor finally gets his due Our defensive anchor finally gets his due 😤 https://t.co/vkuBQ5RsZe

The likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown already have experience competing in the playoffs. They are well-versed with respect to the importance of this game and will need to be at their best to help the side pick up a 2-0 lead.

Another win would be a big boost for the Celtics with the action heading to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4. The Nets will likely play with a lot more confidence back home and could pose an even tougher challenge for Boston.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Daniel Theis.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads - April 20, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Brooklyn Nets +135 Over 226.5 [-110] +3.5 [-110] Boston Celtics -160 Under 226.5 [-110] -3.5 [-110]

The Boston Celtics are being favored in this game because of their stunning form coming into this matchup. Having already proven what they are capable of in Game 1, Boston will look to extend their advantage over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Celtics are very effective on the offensive end and also have one of the best defensive units in the league. Should they hit the levels expected of them on both ends, they should beat the Nets in Game 2.

Odd sourced from BetMGM SB.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 7.6 APG in his last five appearances. The Brooklyn Nets have won just one of their last 10 playoff games on the road. The total has gone over in one of the last five games for the Nets.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Nets going over the total against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics

The total has gone over in four of the last five games for the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum averages 29.8 PPG in his last five games against the Nets. The Celtics have won four of their last 10 playoff games at home.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on Jayson Tatum scoring over 25 points against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics @celtics JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! https://t.co/WUr4UsaURk

Nets vs Celtics Match Prediction

Game 1 between the Nets and the Celtics was a thrilling encounter and gave the fans at TD Garden absolute value for their money. The same is expected from Game 2 as both teams would want to bag a win albeit for different reasons.

Considering their form and the way they played defense on the Nets last time out, the Celtics are expected to win this encounter.

The Nets have won four of the last six playoff meetings between the two teams.

The Celtics ended the regular season as the second-best team in terms of defensive rating, while the Nets finished 19th on that end.

The Celtics have been able to contain the Nets below 115 points in three of their last five meetings.

Go to BetMGM SB to bet on the Nets vs Celtics game.

Where to watch the Nets vs Celtics game?

All games can be streamed live on the official NBA app. This game between the Nets and the Celtics will also be nationally telecast on TNT. Yes Network and NBC Sports Boston will air it locally.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra