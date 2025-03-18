Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics matchup is one of four games scheduled for Tuesday. Boston is second in the East with a 49-19 record, while Brooklyn is 12th with a 23-45 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 218 times in the regular season, with the Celtics holding a 144-74 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Boston looking for the sweep.

They last played on Saturday when the Celtics got a narrow 115-113 win behind Kristaps Porzingis’ 24 points. Brooklyn was led by Cameron Johnson’s 23 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game details and odds

The Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 18, at TD Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on NBC SPORTS BOSTON and YES. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Nets (+600) vs. Celtics (-900)

Spread: Nets (+13.5) vs. Celtics (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o215.5) vs. Celtics -110 (u215.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics preview

This intra-conference matchup will pit two teams that have had opposite fortunes in the season. The Celtics have been at their dominant selves and looked like the defending champions that they are. Brooklyn, meanwhile, has had a season to forget and went through a lot of change prior to the trade deadline.

Ad

The Nets have won just two of their past 10 games and are 6.0 games removed from the final play-in spot. With just 14 games left in their season, they are very unlikely to cover the gap. Brooklyn is coming off of a 122-114 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Cameron Johnson had 28 points, while Keon Johnson had 22 points.

Boston is on a two-game win streak and has won seven of its past 10 games. Its last game was against the Nets on Saturday. So, with a two-day break, the Celtics should be well rested and eager to go off at home.

Ad

The team will be without Jaylen Brown, who has been ruled out with a back injury, while Jayson Tatum is questionable with a knee injury.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics betting props

Cameron Johnson’s points total is set at 17.5. He averaged 25.5 points in the past two games and should be up for a big game on Tuesday as well. Bet on the over.

Kristaps Porzingis’ points total is set at 18.5. With Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum questionable, Porzingis will have a bigger role in the offense. Bet on him to go past 18.5 points.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Celtics to get a blowout win despite their injury concerns. The Nets put up a fight on Saturday, and they could do so Tuesday as well. Boston should still get the win but it could struggle to cover the spread in a game where the team total goes past 215.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.