The Brooklyn Nets along with the Boston Celtics are considered among the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Nets have arguably the 2nd best player in the world in Kevin Durant on their team, along with a perennial all-star and NBA champion Kyrie Irving. They are coached by first-time head coach Steve Nash and assistant head coach Mike D'Antoni.

On the other hand, Boston Celtics have a young core led by Jayson Tatum, who received his first All-star selection last season. Then there is Jaylen Brown, who has been on the fringes of stardom in the league but is improving statistically every passing season.

Apart from having a dynamic coach like Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics also managed to acquire Kemba Walker. Even though the former Hornets player struggled with injuries last season, he will be expected to the veteran leadership role on the team, this time around.

Combined Starting 5 (Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics)

Today we take a look at the combined starting 5 featuring players from the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. The line-up below is based on the players who will be available for the NBA Christmas Day encounter, leaving out injured players like Kemba Walker, who is expected to be back in January.

Center- Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics)

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

After spending 9 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson joined the Boston Celtics this offseason. He is a productive big and a help defender. He is an excellent rim protector but is known mainly for his offensive output.

Last season Thompson averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds a game and will be a key feature in Boston Celtics' pick and roll. Given his massive size, he will also be a weapon in the paint, helping take the rebounding pressure of Tatum and Brown.

Advertisement

Power forward - Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Already touted to be the next Boston Celtic great, Jayson Tatum has a lot to live up to. After a couple of disappointing playoff runs, the 22-year-old will be hoping to lead his size over the hump in the 2020-21 campaign.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points including a extraordinary game winner against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1st match of the season. He will be looking to carry on from there, especially on the defensive end, where he averaged 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last year with the Boston Celtics.

Small Forward- Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Advertisement

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant made his much-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Golden State Warriors after being on the sidelines for more than 550 days. Even though, KD didn't look 100%, he did manage to score 22 points.

With a stacked Brooklyn Nets around him, Kevin Durant is on a mission this year, as he looks to win his 3rd ring, and arguably the 1st as the leader of a team. Kevin Durant has basically all the tools in his offensive arsenal, and it'll be up to him to lead the team to the big stage and win it all this season.

Seven has liftoff.@qatarairways Photo of the Night 📸 pic.twitter.com/7cXc6Z6ial — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 23, 2020