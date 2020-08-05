Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Match Preview - August 5th 2020

Fixture - Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time - August 5th, 9 PM ET (August 6th, 6:30 AM IST)

Where - The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The Brooklyn Nets produced a display that few people believed they had in themselves to beat the best team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks. They will head into the second night of a back-to-back set high on confidence, even if their win was against a Bucks team who rested their All Stars in the second half.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are coming off a stinging loss to fellow contenders Miami Heat. The ignominy of that defeat was in the fact that Jimmy Butler did not even suit up for their opponents. On their own second night of a back-to-back, the Cs will be looking to put it behind them.

Brooklyn Nets preview

The Brooklyn Nets were even more short-handed than usual against the Bucks. It remains to be seen whether they can expect starters Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen to return to their lineup against the Boston Celtics. The Brooklyn Nets had a season-defining performance coming from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who scored 26 points last night.

Brooklyn Nets - Key Player

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert will be expected to carry the bulk of the Brooklyn Nets' offensive load. LeVert has been a major part of the franchise's plans this season, averaging 18.1 points per game. The 6'6" combo guard will be guarded by Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for large segments of the game and will have to work hard for his points.

Brooklyn Nets predicted lineup

Caris LeVert, Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, Rodion Kurucs, Jarrett Allen

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics will be crestfallen after some more bad refereeing and foul trouble prevented them from mounting a full-scale comeback against the Miami Heat. As a roster, they possess the lineups and the versatility to match up with any team against the league. Kemba Walker will probably play even more minutes.

Boston Celtics - Key Player

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers

Gordon Hayward was instrumental in the first 2 games on both ends of the floor, but his impact fell against the Miami Heat. The Cs will be looking to get their highest-paid player back on track in this next challenge, which should prove to be easier.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - Match Prediction

Expect the Celtics to bounce back from their loss against the Heat with a vengeance. Marcus Smart, who fouled out in last night's game, will be looking to shake off his 0-for-9 shooting spell in the last 2 games. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will be expected to feast on some easy matchups on the perimeter.

The Celtics have the ability to turn it up a notch on the defensive end in a manner that the Brooklyn Nets don't. This game is likely to be a relatively low-scoring win for them.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - Where to Watch

For viewers in the USA, this game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC on national TV networks, and NBC Sports Boston and YES networks on local networks. Indian viewers. International viewers can stream the game on NBA League Pass.

