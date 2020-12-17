Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 18th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics is an interesting one as these two teams could be facing each other in the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Friday, December 18th, 2020 - 8 PM ET (Saturday, December 19th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

The Brooklyn Nets won their first preseason game against the Washington Wizards, whereas the Boston Celtics lost their first preseason fixture against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics have been a top Eastern Conference seed for a while now. They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last four years and are looking to finally make the NBA Finals this year.

Although the Boston Celtics lost their first preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, they were handicapped as 5 of their players were ruled out of the lineup due to injuries, including two starters in Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson. Their center from last year, Daniel Theis, was out of the lineup with reported soreness in his lower back, which meant the Celtics were forced to use their third-option center, Robert Williams III.

Advertisement

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum is the Boston Celtics' latest All-star, and a lot of their championship hopes lie on him. His talent and skill have led many to believe he can achieve superstar status in the future and might lead the Boston Celtics to their 18th NBA title.

Jayson Tatum has agreed to a $195 million max extension with the Celtics, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/v4U2DRYdir — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

Tatum recently signed a $195 million max extension with the Boston Celtics, and a lot of people will watch his performances to see if he deserves that kind of money.

Jayson Tatum: "I don’t put a ceiling on where I'm trying to get to. I want to be one of the best. I want to be one of the best to play this game." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2020

Boston Celtics' Predicted Lineup

G Javonte Green, G Jaylen Brown, G Marcus Smart, F Jayson Tatum, C Robert Williams III

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are predicted to emerge out of the Eastern Conference this season. A healthy duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant might get the Brooklyn Nets their very first NBA title.

Kevin Durant: “I think coach is going to use me in a variety of ways, especially as a small-ball 5 and 4 sometimes, and bringing the ball up too.” https://t.co/Hz2S4uQ6wc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 9, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets won their first preseason matchup against the Washington Wizards. Head coach Steve Nash spoke about the versatility on the roster and how multiple players can play and guard different positions. Nash is expected to use Durant and Irving in a variety of ways, and the preseason games are the perfect opportunity to try and test new strategies and rotations.

Advertisement

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant in the Brooklyn Nets preseason game

Durant is the best player on the Brooklyn Nets roster, and his preseason debut was met with a lot of praise. Durant is coming off a major Achilles injury, and everyone was observing his movements and footwork on the floor.

The comeback is on.



🎥 15 points in the preseason debut for @KDTrey5 🎥 pic.twitter.com/tPywmhuTIN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 14, 2020

A lot of the attention is going to fall on Durant this season. He is projected to be a 2020-21 MVP candidate, and his game will be key to the Brooklyn Nets' season and postseason success.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Spencer Dinwiddie, G Joe Harris, F Kevin Durant, C DeAndre Jordan

Nets vs Celtics Match Prediction

Advertisement

These two franchises share a long history. In the early 2000s, reports suggested that the players of each team despised going into the other team's arena as they would always be met with hostility. Although this is a preseason fixture and the stakes are negligible, the matchup between these two teams is always fun to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets are favored to win over the Boston Celtics; however, the Celtics are a brilliant team with home-court advantage so that might tilt the game in their favor.

Where to watch Nets vs Celtics?

This is one of the few nationally televised games in the preseason schedule. The game will be nationally aired on ESPN2 and locally televised on NBC Sports Boston and the YES Network. International fans always have the option of streaming the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Top 10 Active Players with the most NBA Championships