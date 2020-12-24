Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Match Preview - December 25th, 2020 l NBA Christmas Day 2020

The Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to face off against the Boston Celtics in what is a much-anticipated matchup for fans during the 2020-21 NBA Regular Season. With both teams coming off incredible performances in their respective first games of the regular season, this one is bound to be one of the best contests of NBA Christmas Day.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Friday, December 25th, 2020 - 5:00 PM ET (Saturday, 26th, 2020 - 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

The Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics have both started the 2020-21 NBA Regular Season in style.

The former blew the Warriors out in their first game, displaying to the world just how dominant their roster truly is. The Celtics, meanwhile, stole a win from the Bucks in their last game, with Jayson Tatum's three-pointer off the window being the dagger that put away their opposition.

This is a must-see matchup for any NBA fan.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are looking scary right now, and it is no secret why.

While the franchise's superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been incredible as many expected, the role players in the roster have also done well so far. The likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert have been very impressive.

Given that the roster's chemistry is only going to improve as their campaign wears on, it is frightening to imagine what the Brooklyn Nets could look like at the end of the regular season.

In terms of injuries, Nicolas Claxton (knee) continues to be sidelined for the franchise and will not feature in this game.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant suffered a devastating Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals, but you wouldn't know it given his performances so far.

Countless experts and insiders expected his game to fall at least a little on both ends, but Durant has looked as incredible as ever. His quality on the offensive end has been overwhelming, while his defense has been at a very good level as well.

The NBA on TNT crew just roasted Kevin Durant's postgame interview because they thought it was low energy 👀 pic.twitter.com/eA69Pz9Ylw — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) December 23, 2020

If there is one player every team in the NBA must fear the most right now, it is Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G Spencer Dinwiddie, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics made a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, where they lost to a strong Miami Heat side in seven games. Since then, the team has only looked stronger with every passing match.

The addition of Tristan Thompson has added to the quality of the team on both ends of the floor. Add that to the fact that the roster as a whole continues to improve at a rapid rate, and you have before yourself a Boston Celtics team that can go toe-to-toe with the best in the league.

The injury list for the franchise currently consists of Tacko Fall (eye), Kemba Walker (knee), and Romeo Langford (wrist). All these players will miss the clash against the Brooklyn Nets.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum's progression from being an impressive young player to a flat out NBA superstar has seemingly happened overnight. The 22-year-old has been an elite first option on the offensive end for a very talented Boston Celtics unit while also being incredible on the defensive end of the floor.

His versatility as a basketball player is something to be admired, and the Boston Celtics will hope he can bring them an NBA championship in the near future.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Marcus Smart, G Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, F Tristan Thompson, C Daniel Theis

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

Kemba Walker will be a big miss for the Boston Celtics. The lack of an elite third option on offense for the franchise could hold them back immensely, especially against the top teams in the NBA.

On the other hand, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have looked dominant so far and have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. And while this could be a very close game, the Brooklyn Nets will undoubtedly be the favorites to take the win it.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics?

In USA, the game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 and locally broadcasted on the YES Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

