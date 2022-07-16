Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - July 16th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will face each other to end their NBA 2K23 Summer League bids on Saturday.

The Nets hold a 2-2 record. Brooklyn bounced back in their previous outing, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-83.

The Celtics were among the teams in contention to reach the championship round. However, they fell short due to their point differential. They tied for the best record (3-1). Boston extended their winning streak to three games with a 108-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game.

Match Details

Game - Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Time - Saturday, July 16, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, July 17; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets impressed against the Minnesota Timberwolves following their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooklyn found themselves in the driver's seat against Minnesota early on, taking a 13-point lead into the halftime break.

The Nets shot 47% from the field while restricting their opponents to 38%. Sophomores Cam Thomas, Day'Rone Sharpe, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr. led the way for Brooklyn.

Thomas scored a game-high 26 points, shooting four of eight from 3-point range. Sharpe had a double-double, adding 20 points and 10 rebounds on 8-10 shooting.

Duke Jr. and Edwards combined for 31 points, significantly contributing to the win. The Brooklyn Nets' hopes of winning against the Celtics will rely on these four players. They will need to continue with their incredible showings.

Key Player - Cam Thomas

2022 NBA Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Second-year guard Cam Thomas may have a significant role to play for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season. However, Thomas seems ready for the challenge.

The reigning Summer League co-MVP is on course to win the award again. Through four games, he has averaged a tournament-best 28 points per contest. These numbers suggest Thomas could be vital to Brooklyn finishing the Summer League on a high note.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Cam Thomas | G - David Duke Jr. | F - RaiQuan Gray | F - Kessler Edwards | C - Day'Rone Sharpe.

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics haven't looked back since losing their opening game of the Summer League. Their tremendous versatility and depth helped them win three consecutive games.

In their last match, Boston dominated on both ends of the floor. They shot 50% from the floor, including 13 triples, while restricting the Grizzlies to 3-20 shooting from the arc. The Celtics had six players scoring in double-digits.

Rookie JD Davison continued performing well, adding a game-high 28 points, 10 assists and 3 steals. He shot 9-14 from the floor, including 4-6 from 3-point range. The Boston Celtics' offense has been their strength.

Davison and Co. will have to maintain their efficiency to continue winning.

Key Player - JD Davison

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - San Diego

JD Davison struggled with his shot before the last game. He has averaged 12 points and 7.8 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the field. His overall play has been impressive and consistent otherwise. The Brooklyn Nets may have some difficulty containing Davison.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - JD Davison | G - Brodric Thomas | F - Justin Jackson | F - Juhann Begarin | C - Mfiondu Kabengele.

Nets vs Celtics Match Prediction

Both the Celtics and the Nets have momentum entering this game. However, the Celtics have been the better team in the 2022 Summer League campaign. Boston has the upper hand, making them the favorites to win this contest.

Where to watch Nets vs Celtics

ESPN will nationally televise the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Fans can stream the match online via NBA League Pass.

