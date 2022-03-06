Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - March 6th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday in a clash between two Eastern Conference powerhouses.

After early-season success, the Brooklyn Nets have fallen from the summit of the Eastern Conference standings. They have won only three of their last 10 games in the NBA and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Kevin Durant returned to action this week, but there are still a lot of questions over Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons' availability. Irving will almost certainly play in this game as it will not take place in Brooklyn, but Simmons remains unlikely to feature.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are having a tough campaign thus far, with rumors of potential unrest between the players. Under rookie head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics are fifth in the East with a 38-27 record.

However, they seem to have turned a corner, having won eight of their last ten games. They have a 22-11 record at TD Garden this season and will once again bank on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to come up with the goods.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 6th; 1 PM ET (Sunday, March 6th; 11:30 AM).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have faced enormous criticism this season due to Kyrie Irving's stance against the COVID-19 vaccine. That isn't healthy for a team with championship aspirations, as Irving cannot play the Nets' home games.

Their performances have also taken a dive of late due to Durant's injury-induced absence. From being at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets are now the eighth seed in the east with a 32-32 record. Their roster has been plagued with injuries and COVID-19 to key players throughout the season.

The franchise's immediate objective will be to establish chemistry between the returning Durant along with Irving and Ben Simmons on the floor ahead of the postseason.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

One of the premier box office players in the NBA, Kyrie Irving is a show stopper with his incredible ball handling skills and his ability to score and finish at the rim.

He is an excellent shooter, one of the best finishers and an elite rim guard. However, there has been a lot of noise surrounding Irving this season due to his unavailability for home games because of the COVID-19 mandate in Brooklyn.

He is available for selection for road games, however. Irving has played 15 games thus far, while averaging 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He has shot the ball at nearly 46% from the floor and over 36% from beyond the arc. Irving is also shooting better than 91% from the line this season.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving tonight:



38 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

14-26 FG



W in Milwaukee without Durant or Simmons. Kyrie Irving tonight:38 PTS5 REB5 AST14-26 FGW in Milwaukee without Durant or Simmons. https://t.co/s1FnKmKm7p

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Bruce Brown | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Andre Drummond.

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum reacts during a game

Coming into the season, the Boston Celtics were expected to make some serious noise in the East, with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in their ranks. However, things haven't exactly gone according to plan. as they had a poor start to the season amid rumors of unrest between players.

To their credit, they have turned things around since the turn of the year and looked like a completely different team to the one at the start of the season. They currently possess the best defense in the league, though their offense is only ranked 17th.

The Celtics hey have the ability to beat anyone on their day. They will be keen to establish home court advantage and make some noise in the postseason, but aren't quite there yet in terms of contending for the championship.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

One of the best forwards in the game, Jayson Tatum is only in his fifth year in the league, but has already displayed the composure and maturity of a veteran. His ability to score from all three levels makes him incredibly lethal and difficult to guard against.

Tatum is currently averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has shot the ball at better than 43% from the field and a shade under 33% from beyond the arc. The Celtics star is also shooting nearly 85% from the line and has recorded 19 double-doubles this season.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum today:



51 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

18-28 FG

9-14 3P



He joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. Jayson Tatum today:51 PTS10 REB7 AST18-28 FG9-14 3PHe joins Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jamal Murray as the only players in NBA history with 50/10/5 and 9+ threes in a game, including playoffs. https://t.co/mGqn87lvnJ

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown | Small Forward: Jayson Tatum | Power Forward: Al Horford | Center: Robert Williams III.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Match Prediction

The Boston Celtics certainly have form on their side as they enter this game on the back of four wins in their last five games. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, have recorded just a solitary victory in their last five contests.

However, Kevin Durant's return combined with Kyrie Irving's availability should give them enough firepower to get the job done against the Celtics.

Where to watch Brookyn Nets vs Boston Celtics?

You can watch the action between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV via ABC.

