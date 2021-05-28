Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics prediction & match preview - May 28th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round NBA playoffs series at TD Garden in Boston on Friday. The Nets have been the superior team so far, and currently lead the tie 2-0.

The Brooklyn Nets have continued to show why they are the number one ranked offensive team in the league. We are starting to see a glimpse of what the power trio can do, and unfortunately, the Boston Celtics are on the receiving end.

The Boston Celtics' playoff performance has been average, which is an extension of their regular-season run. Jayson Tatum has endured a poor shooting spell, and other teammates have not stepped up either.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, May 28th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Brooklyn Nets preview

James Harden #13 reacts with Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of Game Two of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series

As expected, the Brooklyn Nets have come into the 2021 NBA playoffs all guns blazing with a healthy roster. The Steve Nash-coached team has made a clear statement on the court early in the postseason.

The Boston Celtics have easily been the second-best team as they were outplayed in both fixtures. However, kudos to the Brooklyn Nets for their improved defensive effort, which was a major concern coming into the series.

Joe Harris and Landry Shamet deserve worthy mention as they have been electrifying for the Brooklyn Nets. Harris registered 25 points and tied a franchise playoff record with seven made 3-pointers.

Key player - James Harden

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

James Harden has been the 'it' factor for the Brooklyn Nets since his arrival and has continued to orchestrate the Nets' offense. The 2018 MVP is changing the outlook of his playoffs performances with convincing displays this season.

JAMES HARDEN 4 POINT PLAY pic.twitter.com/UKHtSwH9Ta — Talkin’ Nets (@TalkinNets) May 26, 2021

In his last outing against the Boston Celtics, he maintained a .500 field goal and 3-point shooting percentage while setting up seven dimes.

Brooklyn Nets predicted lineup

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Boston Celtics preview

Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics reacts with Evan Fournier #94

History shows that teams have recovered from a 0-2 deficit just 27 times (6.3%) in the NBA playoffs. Although the statistics do not look good for the Boston Celtics, it is an indication that nothing is impossible.

In the series, the Boston Celtics have been ice cold offensively, shooting only 42.4% from the field. Although the Brooklyn Nets offense is difficult to curtail given their multitude of options to score, the effort from the Celtics on defense has been appalling.

It has been a horrific showing from the Boston Celtics' bench, as their contribution to the scoresheet has been paltry.

Key player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics leaves the court after an injury during the second half of Game Two of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series

Jayson Tatum registered an impressive 50 points against the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament to clinch the 7th seed in the East. However, it has been a below-average performance for the youngster since the start of the playoffs.

Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum ‘probable’ for Game 3 after eye pokehttps://t.co/MvRxY56ZOu pic.twitter.com/uJklYAXwWB — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) May 26, 2021

The Boston Celtics forward shot an abysmal three of 12 attempts from the field in Game 2 before leaving early in the third quarter after he was poked in the eye. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, who he was supposed to guard, led the Brooklyn Nets with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Tatum registered only 31 points for the Boston Celtics in both games. If the Celtics are looking to turn this game around, Tatum needs to be more productive.

Boston Celtics predicted lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Evan Fournier | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Tristan Thompson.

Nets vs Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics were applauded for making the playoffs considering their deplorable regular season run. However, this might be as far as they come as a sweep is not out of the cards.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are armed to the teeth with their Big 3 and the individual brilliance of their reserves.

It will be more of the same heading into Game 3 as the Brooklyn Nets will look to end this series as quickly as possible and get an extra day's rest at the very least.

Where to watch the Nets vs Celtics Game 3?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 3 bout will be televised nationally on ABC. Viewers can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass.