Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics prediction & match preview - May 30th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets will square up against the Boston Celtics in an intriguing Game 4 bout in the 2021 NBA playoffs first round at the TD Garden in Boston on Sunday. The Celtics pulled off an inspired comeback in Game 3, recovering from a 15-point deficit early in the first quarter to win the game 125-99.

A sweep was on course for the Brooklyn Nets, who started Game 3 as hot as they ended the previous game. However, the Boston Celtics found a way to hit back, thanks to Jayson Tatum dropping 50 points on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 30th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday; 05:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

James Harden (#13) reacts with Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets started the series on a high note, with the 'Big 3' as effective as expected. Production from the reserves was also noteworthy as the Nets produced two emphatic wins against the Boston Celtics.

Joe Harris had a poor shooting night in Game 1, going two of seven from beyond the arc. In Game 2, though, he tied a franchise record of seven three-pointers in the playoffs.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has produced spectacular performances in the ongoing playoff series, belying his reputation of being only a regular-season beast.

James Harden tonight:



41 Points

10 Assists

7 Rebounds

61% FG

7/12 3PM pic.twitter.com/q0TZB2MtzH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 29, 2021

Although he missed a few games and returned to play towards the end of the season, the guard has played like a man on a mission. In his last outing against the Boston Celtics, Harden registered 41 points, ten assists and seven rebounds while shooting at 61% from the field.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Kyrie Irving | Small Forward - Joe Harris | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - Blake Griffin.

Boston Celtics Preview

Kemba Walker (#8) of the Boston Celtics reacts with Evan Fournier (#94).

The Boston Celtics have got their mojo back and could pull off a historic upset. With the fans back, it would be an electrifying atmosphere that could tilt the tie in favor of the Celtics.

Tristan Thompson dominated the paint early on, securing nine of 23 defensive rebounds in Game 3. He maintained the same intensity at both ends of the court throughout the game.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics with 50 points to help his team clinch victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. The forward redeemed himself after posting a combined 31 points in the first two games.

Jayson Tatum is now the only player in NBA history to drop 50 points in:



🟢 Regular season

🟢 Play-In Tournament

🟢 Playoffs



A season for the history books. pic.twitter.com/YK6XxoJJIm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021

In what was just another night for the Boston Celtics youngster, he single-handedly traded points for points with the Brooklyn Nets offense and came out victorious.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart | Small Forward - Evan Fournier | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Tristan Thompson.

Nets vs Bucks Prediction

It is a difficult call to make, as the Boston Celtics' success is dependent on one man. If the Brooklyn Nets can close out Jayson Tatum, or if the latter has a poor shooting game as he did in Games 1 and 2, the Nets will fancy their chances on the road.

But another stellar performance from Tatum could help the Celtics draw level in the series. So it remains to be seen what the Brooklyn Nets do in defense to manage Tatum.

Where to watch Nets vs Celtics Game 4?

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Game 4 bout will be televised locally on TNT. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.