Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will play against the Boston Celtics in an upcoming 2021-22 NBA clash at the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday.

The Nets will arrive at TD Garden with three consecutive victories behind them, the most recent one coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Durant and co are 13-5 on the season, and are atop the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, who are 10-8 on the season, are also on a three-game win streak, ahead of Wednesday's game. Jaylen Brown's return after an eight-game absence was marked by an expected win over the struggling Houston Rockets.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 24th; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 25thl 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have two of the greatest attackers in the history of the league. James Harden and Kevin Durant make up the main offensive force for the Nets. Along with Patty Mills and Joe Harris providing shooting contributions from downtown, Brooklyn are one of the toughest teams in the league to guard.

Their offense comprises the right blend of slashers, jump shooters, downtown shooters and paint scorers. However, the Nets' bench has been pretty disappointing at the offensive end, pulling the team's offensive rating down.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has had seven 30+ point games in the ongoing season already. He is averaging 28.5 points per game, making him the top scorer in the league, just 0.1 points ahead of Stephen Curry.

NBA



Kevin Durant's all-around game lifts the



LaMarcus Aldridge: 21 PTS, 11 REB

Patty Mills: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

James Harden: 14 PTS, 14 AST, 3 STL

Durant's lethality lies not in his range or shooting; but in his ability to create space and utilize that for scoring. At almost 7' 0" KD is taller than most players in the league, but he is as agile as most point guards. The Slim Reaper could be a key player in this game against the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - DeAndre' Bembry | F - Kevin Durant | C - Blake Griffin.

Boston Celtics Preview

With Brown's return, the Boston Celtics now possess one of the most dynamic duos in the league. They are a nightmare for all defenders. However, like the Brooklyn Nets, they too lack scoring depth. While Dennis Schroder and Grant Williams can contribute from downtown, Boston do not have enough outside-shooting options.

Defensively, the Boston Celtics are fearsome. They fight for every possession and push opponents to commit tough shots. Their defensive rating of 105.3 is sixth-best this season, and could pose a tough challenge for the Nets.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

In their last game, Jayson Tatum showed why he is counted amongst the best attackers in the league. He showcased his entire repertoire of moves against the Rockets. Tatum also pulled out reverse layups, pull-ups, catch-and-shoots and dunks. He is coming into this game with four consecutive 30+ point outings.

The 23-year-old Duke graduate is averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season. Although his three-point percentage has taken a dip since last season, he has landed 2.9 shots per game from downtown.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Marcus Smart | G - Jaylen Brown | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Al Horford | C - Robert Williams III.

Nets vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the strongest teams in the league, with their season record being testament to that. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are also a formidable team. With Brown's return, the missing key in Boston's defense is back, which could help them beat the Nets.

Where to watch Nets vs Celtics?

YES is the only local broadcaster for this upcoming NBA game. However, fans will be able to watch the match online via the NBA League Pass.

