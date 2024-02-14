Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 14, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time this season on Wednesday. Brooklyn is 0-3 in the season series, which included a thrilling encounter on Wednesday that Boston managed to win 118-110. The Nets will be hoping to finally break through in the rematch.

Boston played with fire and nearly got burned against the Nets on Tuesday. The Celtics were in control in the first half but allowed their opponents to dictate how the game went the rest of the way. They can’t be complacent again as their opponents will punish them if they have the same lackadaisical performance.

The Nets were unruffled by Jayson Tatum’s 31-point first-half on Tuesday. They just followed their game plan and methodically forced the highly-touted Celtics to a close encounter in the second half. Mikal Bridges and his teammates will be hoping they can finally succeed and avoid a sweep at the hands of their hosts.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Celtics will host the Nets on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Boston and YES will air the game live while streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (+600) vs. Celtics (-900)

Spread: Nets (+13.0) vs. Celtics (-13.0)

Total (O/U): Nets (o226.5 -110) vs. Celtics (u226.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

The Nets will be encouraged by what they showed against the Celtics in their previous meeting. They survived a big night from Jayson Tatum and nearly pulled off the win. Cameron Johnson’s possible return will be a boost Brooklyn will need to try and stop Boston’s dominance over them.

The Celtics will have starting center Kristaps Porzingis back from injury management and then likely give Al Horford a rest. Regardless of whoo between the two will start for Boston, the hosts will be favored against their visitors. They just have to avoid complacency and not give the nets any hope.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas could start for the Brooklyn Nets. If Simmons gets a rest, Lonnie Walker IV or Dennis Schroder could take his spot.

The Boston Celtics will have Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis. If the Latvian is not cleared to play, Luke Kornet or Neemias Queta could start.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jayson Tatum is 29.5, which is higher than his season average of 27.0 PPG. Over his last three games, the Eastern Conference All-Star starter has averaged 34.0 points. The sizzling-hot forward could get past his points prop again on Wednesday.

Mikal Bridges gets a 21.5 over/under points prop, which is roughly the same as his 21.8 PPG season average. The former Phoenix Suns star struggled in his previous two games against Boston but had an excellent shooting night less than 24 hours ago. Repeating the same performance on the Celtics’ floor might be tough to do. Betting under might be the better option when Bridges faces Boston again.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will be playing again less than 24 hours after their previous matchup. Boston will have the edge as the venue will be at TD Garden where the Celtics are 25-3, the best home record in the NBA.

The Celtics will likely extend their winning streak to six but allow the Nets to cover the sizable +13.0 spread.

