Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10)

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are set to face each other for the second time this season on Friday, Nov. 10. The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams, although Brooklyn pushed them hard. Boston is coming into this game, having lost their last two contests.

The Nets are entering the contest following a 100-93 victory over the LA Clippers. Jacque Vaughn has his team playing a high-paced brand of basketball with a heavy focus on perimeter offense. However, Cam Thomas's injury will hit the team hard — he's been ruled out for two weeks with an ankle sprain.

Boston will play in their first in-season tournament game when they face the Nets on Nov. 10. They will also want to snap their two-game losing streak and get back in the win column. During their last contest, Brooklyn exposed some weaknesses in the Celtics system, so it will be interesting to see how things play out.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics (5-2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (4-4)

Date and Time: November 10, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Preview

Boston's top-six rotation has impressed throughout the opening weeks of the season. However, their bench unit is failing to provide a boost. Only Sam Hauser is shooting the ball consistently. While Al Horford and Payton Pritchard have started the season in a shooting slump. Luke Kornet has also struggled in his role as the team's third-string center.

Given how physical Brooklyn plays, the Celtics will need their bench unit to step up and make an impact. Pritchard must find his shooting touch, and Horford must snap out of his perimeter shooting cold streak. Otherwise, Boston's top four stars will have a heavy workload, which has provided mixed results over the last week.

For the Nets, they come into the game with nothing to lose. The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. If the Nets lose, nobody will be surprised. However, if they win, they will put the Celtics in a tough position with more questions than they have answers.

Jayson Tatum will be a big factor in how the game goes for both teams. If he plays at a high level, the Nets will struggle to maintain their defensive system, as they will be forced into sending double-teams and traps.

If Tatum struggles, the Nets could pressure Jaylen Brown. Both Celtics stars have struggled to take care of the ball to begin the season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Odds

Moneyline: Nets (+440) vs Celtics (-590)

Spread: Nets +10.5 (-106) vs Celtics -10.5 (-114)

Total (O/U): Nets (o/u 226) vs Celtics (o/u 226) -110/-110

According to the odds, the Celtics are heavy favorites to win their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Part of the reason will likely be the absence of Cam Thomas, who is one of the team's most reliable scorers.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Projected starting lineup

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Derrick White returned to the Celtics rotation against the Philadelphia 76ers. The primary starting five is impressive, versatile, and stringent on defense.

The Brooklyn Nets starting lineup could look like this: Dennis Smith Jr, Spencer Dinwiddie, Royce O'Neale, Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas' absences will force the Nets into a makeshift lineup, and that could see Smith Jr. and Finney-Smith both step into bigger roles.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Top 3 players stats

Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 28.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 53.7 FG%

Jayson Tatum has been playing like an All-NBA shoo-in to begin the season, he will likely be a key factor when the Celtics and Nets face off.

Jaylen Brown: 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 43.8 FG%

Brown has struggled at times this season. He will need to bounce back from his struggles against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kristaps Porzingis: 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 54.7 FG%

Porzingis has been a huge addition to the Celtics and is making his presence felt on the perimeter and when defending the rim.

Nets

Mikal Bridges: 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 47.2 FG%

Bridges has been excellent since joining the Nets, and will be a focal point of their offense against the Celtics.

Dorian Finney-Smith: 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 48.2 FG%

Finney-Smith has been playing a small-ball center role, he's been holding his own.

Ben Simmons: 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 52.8 FG%

Ben Simmons is close to being back to his best. He just needs to be more aggressive when driving the lane. He could be a huge threat for the Nets moving forward.