Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Series Prediction & Preview | Round 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics in a riveting 2021 NBA playoffs match at Barclays Center on Saturday. It will be the first of a seven-game series, with the Nets holding home-court advantage.

Even though the Brooklyn Nets failed to clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference, they boast the most lethal offense in the league.

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, were largely underwhelming in the regular season, finishing in seventh place with a 36-36 run. A victory over the Washington Wizards in the inaugural play-in tournament guaranteed them a playoff berth.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics series schedule

Game 1 - Saturday, May 22nd, 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, May 23rd, 5:30 AM IST)

Game 2 - Tuesday, May 25th, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, May 26th, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 3 - Friday, May 28th, 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, May 29th, 6:00 AM IST)

Game 4 - Sunday, May 30th, 7:00 PM ET (Monday, May 31st, 4:30 AM IST)

Game 5* - Monday, May 31st, TBD

Game 6* - Wednesday, June 2nd, TBD

Game 7* - Friday, June 4th, TBD

*If necessary

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics regular season head-to-head record

The Brooklyn Nets overcame the Boston Celtics in all three meetings in the regular season, despite not playing with a fully healthy roster.

Kyrie Irving had no love lost for his former team as he averaged 30.6 points in the three meetings.

The Brooklyn Nets swept the Boston Celtics during the regular season. However, the Celtics won't roll over and quit. @NBADevereaux tells us everything we need to know about this playoff matchup. #NBA #NBATwitter #BleedGreen #WeGoHard https://t.co/cZVstR2ykJ — Prime Time Sports Talk (@PTSTNews) May 19, 2021

Jayson Tatum averaged 29.6 points per game against the Brooklyn Nets, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a regular-season sweep.

Brooklyn Nets' strengths heading into the playoffs

Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have the most lethal attacking force in the league this season, with an offensive rating of 118.3 (1st of 30). The acquisition of James Harden and Blake Griffin on deadline day resulted in the Nets having a super team.

Another factor that plays into the Brooklyn Nets' strengths is the depth of their squad. For a team that was ravaged by injuries at one point, they managed to secure victories with the contributions of Landry Shamet and Jeff Green.

Saturday’s game was the first time the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving played together since Durant hurt his hamstring on Feb. 13 against the Warriors. @krisplashed https://t.co/3XbsgZJcnR — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) May 15, 2021

Moreover, Harden, Kevin Durant and Irving are a formidable power trio that has not been seen in the NBA since the Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh era.

Boston Celtics' strengths heading into the playoffs

Jayson Tatum #0 and Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is having the best season of his career, which is good news for the Boston Celtics. His partnership with Kemba Walker has been great for the Celtics. Tatum recorded 50 points, while Walker recorded 29 points to help the team overcome the Washington Wizards in the play-in tournament.

The Boston Celtics are also a decent defensive team, as they finished the regular season ranked 14th in defensive rating (112.5).

Brooklyn Nets' weaknesses heading into the playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have a practically non-existent defense. Despite being one of the worst defensive teams in the playoffs, they have managed to outscore their opponents.

Staying healthy has also been a challenge for the team, as the Nets reserves were called upon more often than expected.

Injuries have prevented the Brooklyn Nets power trio from playing together and building much-needed chemistry.

Boston Celtics' weaknesses heading into the playoffs

The Boston Celtics offense relies largely on Jayson Tatum, and this could be a serious problem for the team. An off day for Tatum could lead to a complete breakdown of the Celtics offense.

The Boston Celtics will also play the series without their second-leading scorer, Jaylen Brown, who is out for the season with a wrist injury.

Squad depth is not an area the Boston Celtics boast as bench production has been terrible this season. The reserves are relied upon to keep their team in the game while the starters rest. However, not enough quality comes from their reserves when called upon.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Series Prediction

The Boston Celtics have orchestrated upsets in past playoffs and could pull it off against the Brooklyn Nets. However, with the limit offensive firepower available to the Celtics, it will be a difficult ask down the stretch.

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the series as they have the better team on paper. Regardless, the Nets have to stay focused throughout to overcome the Celtics.