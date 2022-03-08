Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Spectrum Center in a clash between two Eastern Conference teams. In their last meeting, Kevin Durant racked up 38 points on 70.8% shooting, but the Hornets won 111-95, thanks to a strong fourth-quarter performance.

The Nets are coming off a 126-120 loss to the Boston Celtics, with Jayson Tatum recording a season-high 54 points for the Celtics. Kevin Durant scored 37 points in his second game back from injury but failed to end his team's three-game skid.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off a 123-117 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Hornets' backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier combined for 55 points. In a neck-to-neck game, the Hornets came out with the win, as they secured a few crucial stops down the stretch.

The Brooklyn Nets (32-33) are ninth in the East, bolstered by the return of Durant. He will look to play a key role as the Nets seek to move up the standings. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets (32-33) are eighth in the East, winning their last two games.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Cam Thomas is listed as questionable, as he's dealing with a back contusion. LaMarcus Aldridge will be unavailable, due to issues in his right hip. Joe Harris is out for the season. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons’ return to action remains undetermined, as he is suffering from back soreness.

Player Name Status Reason Cam Thomas Questionable Back contusion LaMarcus Aldridge Out Right hip impingement Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery Ben Simmons Out Back soreness

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Jalen McDaniels is listed as questionable, as he's recovering from a left ankle sprain. James Bouknight will be unavailable, due to soreness in his neck. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward has no set return timetable, as he is recovering from a left ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Jalen McDaniels Questionable Left ankle sprain James Bouknight Out Neck soreness Gordon Hayward Out Left ankle sprain

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will have Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry teaming up to assume backcourt duties, with Kevin Durant operating as a small forward. Bruce Brown should be the starting power forward, with Andre Drummond protecting the paint.

Goran Dragic, Patty Mills and Nic Claxton are expected to see major minutes off the bench. James Johnson and Cam Thomas should be available to chip in as well.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Balls and Terry Rozier could take up the team’s backcourt duties, with support from Miles Bridges at small forward. PJ Washington could start as power forward, with Mason Plumlee filling the center position to round up the starting five.

richie. @richierandall "It's confidence and just having the mentality of not letting anyone score on me in 1-on-1 situations."



Asked @Hornets PJ Washington about his individual improvements on the defensive end of the court. His full response: "It's confidence and just having the mentality of not letting anyone score on me in 1-on-1 situations."Asked @Hornets PJ Washington about his individual improvements on the defensive end of the court. His full response: 💬"It's confidence and just having the mentality of not letting anyone score on me in 1-on-1 situations."Asked @Hornets PJ Washington about his individual improvements on the defensive end of the court. His full response: https://t.co/Vd0PqSuzrB

Cody Martin, Kelly Oubre and Montrezl Harrell are expected to lead the second unit, with JT Thor available to feature in the rotation.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – PJ Washington | Center – Mason Plumlee.

Edited by Bhargav