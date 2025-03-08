Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 8, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the fourth and final meeting this season between the two teams. Brooklyn can sweep the season series with another win. The Nets could take advantage of their opponents’ unfavorable schedule to end a six-game losing slump.

Meanwhile, the Hornets will host the Nets on short rest. They face their visitors less than 24 hours after giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a scare before losing 118-117. Charles Lee hopes his team has the energy to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte will host the final Nets-Hornets showdown this season. Fans can stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nets (-190) vs. Hornets (+160)

Odds: Nets (-4.5) vs. Hornets (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Nets (o213.0 -110) vs. Hornets (u213.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets preview

In their three wins against the Charlotte Hornets this season, the Brooklyn Nets decisively won the assists and turnover battle. The Hornets have a good chance of staying unbeaten against the Nets if they can continue dominating those two areas.

The Nets should also continue pounding the ball inside, where they have been hugely successful when facing the Hornets. If Mark Williams remains out, Brooklyn should be even more emphatic in attacking Charlotte’s interior defense.

To prevent a season sweep, the Hornets will likely need another explosive night from Miles Bridges, who had 46 points against Cleveland on Friday. The forward nearly carried his team to perhaps the biggest upset of the season. LaMelo Ball can’t have another lethargic outing like he did versus the Cavaliers if Charlotte wants to break through with a win.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

Nets

PG: D’Angelo Russell | PG: Cam Thomas | SG: Keon Johnson | PF: Cameron Johnson | C: Nic Claxton

Hornets

PG: LaMelo Ball | SG: DaQuan Jeffries | SF: Josh Green | PF: Miles Bridges | C: Jusuf Nurkic

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips

Miles Bridges is rolling in March. He is averaging 25.3 points per game this month, a significant improvement from his 21.4 PPG in February. Despite playing on short rest, he could easily blow past his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cam Thomas has also been going off in March, averaging 23.5 PPG for the Nets. Against the battle-weary Hornets, he could eke past his 22.5 (O/U) points prop.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Nets have had the Hornets’ number this season, even when LaMelo Ball had his supporting cast. Against an opponent missing key players and on short rest, Brooklyn could romp to a comfortable win and beat the -4.5 spread.

