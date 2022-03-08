Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will head to the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 8. In their only meeting this season, the Hornets emerged victorious. Miles Bridges led from the front with 32 points, helping them take a 111-95 win on the night.

The team from Brooklyn lost their last game to the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Jayson Tatum dropped a massive 54-point night to carry the Celtics to a win. He and Durant were amazing on the night as it seemed the game would go down to the wire. However, a brilliant fourth-quarter performance from the Celtics helped them get a 126-120 win at home.

The Hornets, meanwhile, secured a stunning 123-117 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball combined to score 55 points. In a thriller, both teams were neck and neck till the fourth quarter before the Hornets rode on some brilliant clutch-time free-throws from Cody Martin to emerge victorious.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, Mar. 8; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, Mar. 9; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had a lot of problems off late. They have dropped to ninth in the East, with a 32-33 record.

Kevin Durant returned to action against the Miami Heat, but that hasn't helped the team return to winning ways. The Nets have now lost four games on the trot and are one game below the .500 mark. With the Atlanta Hawks making a run post the All-Star break, the Nets will have to rediscover their mojo quickly.

They have some talented players like Durant and Kyrie Irving. At the trade deadline, the team brought in Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. All these players could make the Nets a threat in the East. However, with not many regular-season games left, coach Steve Nash has to find a way to build team chemistry before the postseason.

They'll be up against a Hornets side that is not easy to beat. In each of their last four losses, the Nets have shown defensive frailties.

They will have to do well at that end against the Hornets, as they are one of the best offensive units in the league. Getting a win in this game should stand the team in good stead ahead of tougher games.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been in stellar offensive flow since his return from injury. He is a natural scorer with a diverse offensive armory. He scored 31 points on his return against the Heat and followed that up with a terrific 38-point performance over the Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, the team failed to win either game.

His return has bolstered the offense that could get going against the Hornets. Durant will hope to return the team to winning ways, as they have lost four games on the trot. Another setback could prove costly in their quest to win the championship.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving; G - Seth Curry; F - Kevin Durant; F - Bruce Brown; C - Andre Drummond.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are currently eighth in the East, with a 32-33 record. They are tied with the Nets. The Hornets have won only four of their last 10 games, though, but are slowly regaining their momentum.

LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier have been key in their playoff pursuit. However, PJ Washington and Mason Plumlee have also risen to the fore. With just 19 regular-season games to go, the Hornets will hope for a good performance against the struggling Nets.

Against the Nets, they will have to be at their best defensively, as anything less may not be enough against the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young talents in the league. His on-court vision and passing ability are elite. The 20-year-old is already an All-Star but is destined for greater things. He is having a terrific season, averaging 19.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG and 7.3 APG in 58 appearances.

Ball is one of the most important players for the Hornets. Against the Nets, he will hope to lead the way from the front. The youngster is coming off a 24-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs. He will look to repeat those exploits against the Nets.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Miles Bridges; F - PJ Washington; C - Mason Plumlee.

Nets vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets are in a tussle to take the eighth position in the East. The Hornets seem to be in superior form. However, the presence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for this game makes the Nets favorites.

The duo will look to silence critics after the Nets' recent setbacks by dropping a big performance against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Where to watch the Nets vs Hornets game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets will also be telecast on Yes Network and Fox Sports Southeast.

